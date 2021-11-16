WFU Ranks 3rd in Percentage of Students Studying Abroad
(Winston-Salem, N.C. – Nov. 16, 2021) – Wake Forest University ranks 3rd among doctoral U.S. colleges and universities in the percentage of students studying abroad, according to the Open Doors 2021 report published by the Institute of International Education (IIE). Wake Forest has been in the top 10 for the better part of two decades.
According to the IIE’s methodology, 64% of Wake Forest undergraduates received credit for study abroad in the 2019-2020 academic year. The percentage of students studying abroad reflects travel restrictions that took effect in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Students are embracing opportunities to study abroad this year and are energized by opportunities to engage with people from around the world. Developing a global campus community is an essential part of a Wake Forest education and both having students study abroad and welcoming international students to our campus is essential to meeting that commitment,” said Kline Harrison, vice provost for global affairs.
While many universities experienced steep declines in their international student enrollment Wake Forest's international enrollment remained steady. In fall 2019 Wake Forest enrolled more than 750 international students and in fall 2020 approximately 700 degree-seeking students, with 40% studying virtually. This fall, Wake Forest has more than 800 degree-seeking international students. The University’s International Student and Scholar Services office has worked diligently to facilitate the immigration process for students, faculty and staff members.
Wake Forest will celebrate International Education Week with activities including a Night Market offering global food, music, make and take crafts, and games. National anthems from Nigeria to Norway will be performed on the University’s Carillon in Wait Chapel. Every Campus a Refuge and Wake Forest’s Student Association for the Advancement of Refugees will meet for a conversation aimed at supporting refugees in the Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point Triad area.
About International Education Week
International Education Week (IEW), November 15-19, 2021, is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange across the U.S. and worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education promotes programs that prepare Americans for a global environment. A complete list of Wake Forest’s IEW events and activities can be found here.
About Wake Forest University:
Wake Forest University combines the best traditions of a small liberal arts college with the resources of a large research university. Founded in 1834, the school is located in Winston-Salem, N.C. The University’s graduate school of arts and sciences, divinity school, and nationally ranked schools of law, medicine and business enrich our intellectual environment. Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu.
