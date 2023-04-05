n conversation with NPR film critic Bob Mondello
(Winston-Salem, N.C. – April 5, 2023) – Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will join the Face to Face Speaker Forum for an evening of conversation with NPR film critic Bob Mondello on Thursday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. in LJVM Coliseum.
Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. Widely known for creating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” she was nominated for a 2004 Tony Award as Best Leading Actress. Chenoweth won a Tony Award for her performance as Sally Brown in the musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 1999. In 2015, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
For her work in television, Chenoweth won an Emmy Award for her role on “Pushing Up Daisies.” She was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” Chenoweth starred in the second season of the comedy series “Trial & Error” and currently stars as Mildred Layton in the Apple TV+ comedy “Schmigadoon!”
In 2009, she published a memoir, “A Little Bit Wicked: Life, Love, and Faith in Stages,” describing her life and career, including her adoption, her turn in Wicked and her time in Hollywood. Through the Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund, Chenoweth raises funds to cultivate artistic expression for children.
A gospel music singer as a child in Oklahoma, Chenoweth studied opera before pursuing a career in musical theater A graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Master’s degree in Opera Performance, she is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
In addition to the Face to Face keynote event, Chenoweth will participate in a student-led conversation at Wait Chapel at 5 p.m. moderated by members of Wake Forest University’s Program for Leadership and Character. Students from Winston-Salem area colleges and universities are invited to join the Wake Forest community in this student-led event for free with a student ID.
Media are welcome to the student-led conversation at 5 p.m. and the keynote event in LJVM Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Photography and video (no sound) are permitted for the first five minutes of the programs. Media passes are required for both events. Contact Wake Forest News at media@wfu to reserve a spot by April 11.
The community-facing Face to Face Speaker Forum brings world-renowned, influential voices to Winston-Salem to discuss topics in a variety of areas including politics, arts and culture, business and social justice.
This Face to Face Speaker Forum with Kristin Chenoweth is presented by Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. A complete list of Face to Face Speaker Forum sponsors is available here.
A limited number of tickets for the keynote Face to Face event with Kristin Chenoweth are available for purchase.
