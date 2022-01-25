Wesley Memorial Church Sponsors Workshop for Parents and Their Children
High Point, N.C. (Jan. 25, 2022) – Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church invites the community to “The Talk: Embrace the Sacred Gift,” Saturday, Feb. 26. This workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality as open and ongoing conversations with their children.
Ellen Martin will lead this full-day interactive class. She earned her master's degree in Christian Education from Asbury Theological Seminary and she also holds a Master of Divinity.
“The reason for Ellen coming is to equip parents to make the topic of sexuality an opportunity for healthy and easy conversation within their families,” Anne Marie Chilton, director of children’s ministry at Wesley Memorial Church, said. “And for kids to develop a healthy perspective about sex and their changing bodies not associated with shame or worldly perspectives but instead with openness, compassion, connection and biblical truth.”
Participants will learn basic anatomy and conversation starters as well as practice scenarios and ask questions. They will be given resources for further study and support following the event.
The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service.
Registration is required at https://wesleymemorial.org/thetalk and a $20 donation for each family is suggested.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, established in 1856, is committed to connecting all people into a living relationship with Jesus Christ. Traditional worship services are held Sundays at 8:30 a.m. in the Chapel and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and a Contemporary Service at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
