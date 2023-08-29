No. 1 in Liberal Arts College in North Carolina for Graduates’ Earnings Performance
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AUGUST 28, 2023)—In its annual review of college and universities released today, Washington Monthly 2023 College Rankings included Salem College among the Top 25 Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States, one of only two North Carolina colleges in the top 25. Ranked 24th overall, Salem College was also ranked 4th in the nation for graduation rate performance and 8th for the earning performance of its graduates. In its ranking of institutions providing the “Best Bang for the Buck,” Salem College placed 14th among all colleges and universities in the Southeast.
In addition, Washington Monthly awarded Salem the No. 1 Earning Performance ranking in North Carolina among all Southeast colleges and universities and Salem leads all North Carolina liberal arts colleges in the Top 25 for AmeriCorps and Peace Corps service, indicating both the civic and economic benefits that come from a Salem education. Washington Monthly also noted that 20% of Salem College graduates pursued service-oriented majors, the largest percentage of any of the Top 25 liberal arts colleges in the ranking.
“We’re overjoyed that Salem College is ranked a top 25 national liberal arts college by one of the most respected annual rankings of colleges and universities,” Salem Academy and College President Summer Johnson McGee, Ph.D., CPH, said. “I’m particularly proud that Salem has been recognized as a leader nationally in terms of our commitment to student success, as evidenced by our graduation rates and the economic performance of our graduates. I believe the highly positive rankings are a strong indicator that our focus on Health Leadership continues to put Salem College on a positive trajectory at a national level.”
“The magazine also gave Salem accolades for affordability, placing us among the Top 15 for ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ in the Southeast,” McGee added. “These rankings reflect the true value of a Salem education.”
1,485 four-year institutions were evaluated in the rankings for 2023, which integrate several publicly available data components. Washington Monthly has published its annual ranking of colleges and universities since 2005, which it says are based on what colleges “do for our country,” and which have three broad areas of emphasis: social mobility, research, and promotion of public service. It published the methodology for its rankings online here.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the nation’s oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. Salem Academy is intentionally focused on STEAM to transform students’ education through the holistic integration of rigorous academic and co-curricular experiences that build character and leadership. Salem College provides a liberal arts education with a distinctive focus on health across the curriculum and co-curriculum, preparing students to make the world a better, healthier, and more equitable place. Salem College is the only national liberal arts college exclusively focused on developing the health leaders of tomorrow.
For more than 250 years, Salem Academy and College has empowered and prepared girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations and lead. Salem Academy and College is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant educational community known for arts and innovation. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit SalemAcademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit Salem.edu.
