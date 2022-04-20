Wake Forest Football and Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem to Host Victory Day 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (APRIL 20, 2022)—Wake Forest Football and the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem have announced plans for their second “Victory Day” on Wednesday, April 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.
Victory Day was founded in 2010 by Aaron Segedi, a 7th grade Science teacher and Varsity Football Defensive Coordinator in Trenton, Michigan, who is also a two-time cancer survivor. The event is designed for cognitively and physically impaired children to have an opportunity to play football.
“Our first Victory Day with Wake Forest Football in 2019 was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be able to finally bring this event back this year,” said Jay Callahan, Executive Director for the Down Syndrome Association. “The mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem is to help individuals with Down syndrome in our community live life to their fullest potential, and this event is certainly in line with that mission.”
The Down Syndrome Association has registered nearly 45 participants for the Wake Forest Victory Day, and each participating athlete will be paired with a current Wake Forest football player who will serve as his or her mentor for the event. Players will have a chance to score a touchdown against a mock defense set up by the football players and coaches. They will also have the opportunity to make their way through a football agility course as well as learn how to throw, catch and even block. Each registered athlete will be outfitted in football pads and will receive their very own jersey and medal for taking part in Victory Day.
“This event, even though we have only been able to have it once so far, is certainly a favorite for DSA,” said Down Syndrome Association board member and parent McNeil Cronin. “Getting the chance to tour the locker room facilities and take the field with the Wake Forest football team is truly a memory of a lifetime for our families. The pandemic put us on hold for a couple of years, but we can’t wait to be back on April 27. We are so grateful to the Demon Deacons for this partnership and what it means to our members.”
About Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem
The Down Syndrome Association of Greatest Winston-Salem strives to ensure that individuals with Down syndrome in the Greater Winston-Salem area are valued, included, and given the opportunities to pursue fulfilling lives. We accomplish these goals by providing information, networking opportunities, and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, educators, health care professionals, and the community at large.
