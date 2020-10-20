GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2020) – Vision Zero Greensboro, in partnership with John Klopp State Farm Insurance Agency, honored nine student art and essay contest winners today. The elementary, middle, and high school students helped promote transportation safety in a short essay or visual arts as part of the “What’s Your Safe?” campaign. Their work will be showcased on the City’s social media channels over the next several months.
Contest Winners
Elementary School Division
First Place – Nam Tran, fifth grader at Florence Elementary School
Second Place – Scarlett Hill, third grader at Florence Elementary School
Third Place – Luisa Romero, fourth grader at the Experiential School of Greensboro
Middle School Division
First Place – Ava Mickens, sixth grader homeschooled student
Second Place – David Frisby, seventh grader at Jamestown Middle School
Third Place – Claire Slate, sixth grader at Swann Middle School
High School Division
First Place – Stephanie Oh, junior at Northwest Guilford High School
Second Place – Corey Torain, freshman at Piedmont Classical High School
Third Place – Corynn Perkins, sophomore at Winston-Salem Christian School
John Klopp State Farm Insurance Agency awarded cash prizes to the winners: First place - $100, Second place - $50, and Third place - $25.
The “What’s Your Safe?” campaign is part of Vision Zero Greensboro’s Two-Year Action Plan, a data-driven, interdisciplinary approach to significantly reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries through infrastructure improvements, policy changes, enforcement, education, and community engagement. In March, Vision Zero Greensboro unveiled the “What’s Your Safe?” exhibit to raise awareness of the human toll traffic crashes have had in the city of Greensboro in 2019. Last year 33 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the city. This year so far, the city has experience 26 traffic-related fatalities. The exhibit is located on Level 1 of Four Seasons Towne Center, 410 Four Seasons Town.
Learn more about Vision Zero Greensboro at www.greensboro-nc.gov/VisionZero.
Photo courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint. Caption: Vision Zero Greensboro Art and Essay Contest winners were honored by city leaders and John Klopp State Farm Agency. Clockwise from bottom left: Greensboro Department Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn, Luisa Romero, Claire Slate, Corey Torain. John Klopp, David Frisby, Stephanie Oh, Ava Mickens, Scarlett Hill, Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter, and Nam Tran. Not pictured: Winner Corynn Perkins.
