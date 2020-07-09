GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2020) – Vision Zero Greensboro, in partnership with John Klopp State Farm Insurance Agency, is hosting a Transportation Safety Summer Art and Essay Contest as part of the “What’s Your Safe?” campaign. Rising elementary, middle, and high school students are asked to help promote transportation safety – in a short essay or through visual arts – by showing how to stay safe when riding in a car, on a bike, or walking. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/VisionZero for contest rules and an entry form. The deadline to enter is August 14.
“I am excited to engage young people in creating memorable safety messages that will resonate with our community and reinforce safe travel behaviors,” said Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn.
Four out of the first six months of 2020 have had an above-average number for Greensboro traffic fatalities compared to data from the last five years. Greensboro traffic fatalities victims are younger than previous years. This year, 63 percent of people who died in Greensboro crashes (excluding pedestrians) have been between the ages of 20-40.
The contest will award cash prizes, funded by John Klopp State Farm Insurance Agency, in elementary, middle and high school categories: First place - $100, Second place - $50, and Third place - $25.
“Children are great observers. They’re often the first people in a family to remind everyone to wear their seatbelt or put down the cell phone while driving,” said Lydia McIntyre, a Department of Transportation planning engineer. “This will give them a chance to tell the whole city what are the best ways to stay safe while on the road – and why that is important.”
The winners will also be featured on City social media channels.
“I am proud to partner with Vision Zero Greensboro to bring awareness to transportation safety through this contest. Now more than ever, there are countless distractions that lead us to unexpected crashes and their consequences. I look forward to the creativity and recommendations of our students to help all of us have a fun, safe summer,” Klopp said.
The “What’s Your Safe?” campaign is part of Vision Zero Greensboro’s Two-Year Action Plan, a data-driven, interdisciplinary approach to significantly reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries through infrastructure improvements, policy changes, enforcement, education, and community engagement. In March, Vision Zero Greensboro unveiled the “What’s Your Safe?” exhibit to raise awareness of the human toll traffic crashes have had in the city of Greensboro in 2019. Last year 33 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the city. The exhibit is located on Level 1 of Four Seasons Towne Center, 410 Four Seasons Town.
Learn more about Vision Zero Greensboro at www.greensboro-nc.gov/VisionZero.
