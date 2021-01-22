For January 22 and Beyond
New Virtual Career Fair!
February One Virtual Career Fair with The Volunteer Center of the Triad on Monday, February 1 10:00 a.m. presents the February One Virtual Career Fair. Triad Goodwill has teamed up with their long-time partner and fellow non-profit organization, The Volunteer Center of the Triad to bring job-seekers in Central North Carolina this FREE opportunity. Several local employers will participate in the event, including the Greensboro Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, NC DPS, Right-At-Home In-Care Home Care & Assistance, XLC Services, and more. These opportunities are full-time and part-time and range between $10 – $20 per hour, depending on the position and company. Available positions include; warehouse/logistics, customer service, home care & assistance, public service, and more. Experience is not required, but preferred for certain opportunities with employers. Registration in advance is required. Register in advance here and learn more: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/februaryone/
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training), Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
Virtual Training Event: Pivot Tables in Microsoft Excel, on Monday January 25 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Pivot Tables in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand and create for Pivot Tables both manually and automatically.
This will include how to specify data and layouts for Pivot Tables, modify, format, understand functionality of non-numeric data and much more!
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Personal Finance, on Monday January 25 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill and Operation Hope present Personal Finance: Credit and Money Management. Interested in budgeting, paying off debt, starting a savings plan, establishing or repairing your credit, but you don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you. Topics to be discussed will include budgeting, paying off debt and saving money, understanding your credit score, how to read a credit report, your rights as a consumer, settling accounts, disputing inaccurate information, establishing and rebuilding your credit profile.
Afterwards, sign up for FREE 1 on 1 financial coaching to go over your unique situation.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
3 Dates Available For This Class!
Virtual Training Event: Formulas & Functions in Microsoft Excel, on Monday January 25 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, January 27 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., and Monday February 1 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Formulas and Functions in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand formula and function basics, how to use formulas in spreadsheets and tables, how to create and use formulas that employ many different types of data, and more.
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
In- Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Online Safety on Tuesday January 26 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn to, Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class.../
Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Windows 10 (IT Help Desk Series), on Tuesday, January 26 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: Introduction to Windows 10 (IT Help Desk Series). In this course you will learn what Windows 10 consists of and basic tips on how to use the system. This will include how to: Identify the parts of the Windows 10 interface, Identify icons, functions, and any file extensions related to basic office software, Demonstrate knowledge of Windows File Explorer and identify drives on the computer, as well as cloud storage services
**This course is a recommended in preparation for our IT Help Desk series. It will help prepare you for the IT Help Desk Beginner I AND II courses that we offer. It is not required however we recommend that classes be taken consecutively. **
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners I (IT Help Desk Series), on Wednesday, January 27 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. riad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners I (IT Help Desk Series). This first course in our IT series designed as an information session for those interested in pursuing an entry-level position as an Help Desk professional. (A Windows 10 pre-assessment will be required before attending.) In this course, you will learn: IT Help Desk duties and responsibilities, Education, including both hard and soft skills, needed to pursue a position in the field, Job outlook for positions on local, state, and national levels.
** It is not required however we recommend that classes in this series be taken consecutively. **
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
In- Person Training
Jobs On The Outside: Interviewing Basics- How to Tell Your Story, on Thursday, January 28 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro, NC. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare for an interview, articulate skills, strengths and work experiences, and practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/jobs-on-the-outside-class-registration/
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners II, on Thursday, January 28 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents the Virtual Training Event: IT Help Desk for Beginners II (IT Help Desk Series).
This second course in our IT series will introduce you to basic terminology needed to pursue training that leads to a career in the Help Desk field. In this course, you will learn: How to locate and identify applications on a computer, Networking terms and basics such as what an IP address is and how to locate it, How to identify the command line and when to use it.
** It is not required however we recommend that classes in this series be taken consecutively.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Excel- Spreadsheet Basics, on Thursday, January 28 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents, Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet Basics. This online workshop teaches individuals how to understand the fundamentals of worksheets in Excel. Topics include how to Understand the uses and benefits of Excel software, Identify and explain the various components of the Excel software interface, Entering, correcting, formatting, and saving data and more!
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills, on Monday, February 1 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill presents Essential Workplace Skills. In this workshop you will learn about five (5) skills topics including conflict resolution and self-presentation. This course will assist participants with ways to enjoy their jobs more by focusing on interactions between co-workers and supervisors, as well as, team building. The course prepares individuals for presenting themselves as the best employee to potential employers or demonstrating to existing employers they are promotion ready.
Take the time to register today and invest into your future!
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/TriadGoodwill/triad-goodwill-class-registration-f
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Outlook Exploring Email Functionality, on Tuesday, February 2 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Microsoft Outlook Exploring Email Functionality. This online workshop teaches individuals how to organize, categorize, automate and manage Outlook email and calendars. Participants will also learn as the best ways to use these tools to increase their efficiency and collaboration.
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Charts & Graphs in Microsoft Excel, on Thursday February 4 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Charts and Graphs in Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to Understand the fundamentals of Charts and Graphs in Microsoft Excel. This will include how to Understand the terminology and components, manipulating and modifying chart data, creating visualizations and more!
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
New Class!
Virtual Training Event: Data Analytics with Microsoft Excel, on Thursday, February 4 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Triad Goodwill Presents Data Analytics with Microsoft Excel. This online workshop teaches individuals how to understand the terminology and components of analyzing data, import data into Excel from various sources, techniques for cleaning data, and using various tools within the program to conduct analysis.
See the full course outline available here.
Registration is required. Register athttps://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Get connected at Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill(subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill,Instagra m, Pinterest,YouTube,LinkedInand visit TriadGoodwill.org. Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through The Power Of Work!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.