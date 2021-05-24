HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 21, 2021) – The High Point Public Library will host several virtual events this summer for the Teen Summer Reading Program. Teens (ages 13-18) may register beginning June 7. The links to every event, as well as our summer reading book program, will be on the website and the High Point Public Library Teen Garage Facebook page.
Events include:
- Teen Summer Reading: Begins Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m.
Begin registration for the Teen Summer Reading Book Club. Teens are encouraged to read all summer long, and those who read enough will received free books of their choice at the end of summer. Top Reader and a Random Reader will receive grand prizes.
- Live Cam Tuesdays: Every Tuesday from June 15-Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Join us on our Facebook page as we share live cams of some of the coolest and cutest animals from around the world, provided by Explore.org.
- Screen to Screen Film Class: Every Thursday from June 17-July 29, at noon.
Join us for this virtual class led by Kathryn on Zoom, where you will learn how to write, film and edit a short film all from your phone! Each week will feature a different topic in the film process, from developing your idea to editing. Registration is required and already open on the library’s website and the Teen Garage Facebook page.
- Crafty Teens: Fridays, June 18, July 16 and July 30.
Teens will be making crafts at home, such as homemade soap, yarn curtains, and Harry Potter-themed crafts. Supplies will be available for pick up at the library the Monday before at the third-floor desk. Supplies are limited, so pick up early!
- Random Object Art Contest: Launches Friday, July 2
Teens will make an animal sculpture using various items from around their house, whether those animals are real or created. Photographic submissions are due by Sunday, Aug. 1.
- Greensboro Science Center-Meet the Animals!: Monday, July 12, at 2 p.m.
Join us on Zoom with the Greensboro Science Center as they introduce you to various animals they have. Registration Required.
- Harry Potter Escape Room: Monday, July 26, at noon
Take part in a virtual Harry Potter Escape Room!
- Random Object Art Contest Voting: Begins Monday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m.
Voting will run from Aug. 2 - 8. Winners will be announced on the Teen Garage Facebook page on Aug. 11.
- Screen to Screen Film Festival: Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Museum
After the final Screen to Screen Film Class, we invite all the teens who made a short film to view them with their friends and family at the High Point Museum.
- End of Summer: Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 p.m.
Top Reader and Random Reader will be notified by Wednesday, Aug. 18. All of those who have read at least five books throughout the summer will be notified to choose their free book(s).
All events are free and open to teens ages 13-18. Registration is required where indicated. More information can be found on the library’s website and Teen Garage Facebook page.
The High Point Public Library is a department of the City of High Point and is located at 901 North Main Street.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
