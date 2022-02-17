CAREER DIGEST
Virtual & In Person Training Events at Triad Goodwill
For February 18 and Beyond
New Hiring Event!
Greensboro Grasshoppers In Person Hiring Event, on Monday February 24 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St. Greensboro. We’re thrilled to assist our long-time partners, the Greensboro Grasshoppers with their 2022 Baseball Season! Positions available include cooks, cashiers, servers, stand managers, ticket takers, security, custodians, ushers and more! These are great inclusive employment opportunities ideal for high school students, teachers, or anyone looking for a fun seasonal job at the ballpark! Job seekers are encourage to pre-register or apply in advance.
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: Power BI- Dashboard Building, on Monday, February 21 12:00PM – 4:00PM via Zoom. Microsoft Power BI is a powerful analytics and reporting software. In this afternoon course, you will be leaning various key features of the Power BI service. The course is focused on how to author reports using Power BI desktop, the creation of operational dashboards, and sharing content via the Power BI service platform. Register Here
In-Person Training Event: How To Tell Your Story, on Thursday, February 24 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more…Plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Mondays: PowerPoint- Building Presentations, on Monday, February 28 1:00PM – 3:00PM via Zoom. The Microsoft PowerPoint course covers a broad range of topics to help you create powerful presentations. This course will cover how to apply themes, use outlines, add graphics/multimedia, and create transitions to deliver effective presentations. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour.
We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals. Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.