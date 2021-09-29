It is, once again, time for the annual High School Race Relations Forum! The virtual forum will be held Thurs., Sept. 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
Please join students from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools as they discuss the state of race relations during a virtual panel discussion sponsored by the City of Winston-Salem Human Relations Commission (HRC) and moderated by high school students from the City of Winston-Salem Youth Advisory Council (YAC).
Topics will include first-hand experiences with race in the community, amongst peers, and at school. We hope you will support these youth as they participate in this very important discussion.
Please feel free to share the link for the virtual High School Race Relations Forum.
