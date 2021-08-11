Victorious: Nonprofit focuses on molding STEM students

In a graduating class of 100 students holding STEM majors, you’d expect to see approximately 62 white graduates striding towards the podium to accept their bachelor’s degrees. With around 24 Asian students in their wake, the remaining population would be made up of approximately six African American students, four Latinx students, and four students who identify as Native American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander.
As disproportionate as these numbers may seem, the number of students who will make it to join the top US tech firms are even more appalling. With only about 3 percent of African American and Latinx employees reaching this level of accreditation, many aspiring STEM majors from these underrepresented communities face the struggle of feeling unseen in their fields or lacking mentors of their own ethnicity. Additionally, beset with opportunity disparities, a lack of equitable access to the same resources, and a frequent absence of encouragement from educators, African American and Latinx youth pursuing futures in STEM are forced to dance a cruel tango through the many hurdles in their field.
“The challenges I [face] due to my identity as a woman of color are deep and often difficult to articulate,” stated Adun Akinola, the first female African American valedictorian at the Early College of Forsyth County. “From the beginning of my educational career until the end of middle school (what some may call one’s formative years), I was in a predominantly white, and rather microaggressive environment.”
African American software consultant, entrepreneur, and activist Ciandress Jackson recognized these issues as a woman in STEM very early on. Facing some of the same challenges and marginalization growing up, she became determined to alleviate the struggles for youth in her community.
“I initially struggled with confidence in my role as a consultant,” Jackson stated. “As a consultant, you serve in a leadership capacity, and are deemed a trusted advisor for your clients, but it can be challenging to be that trusted advisor when your client doesn’t perceive you as such.”
In February 2020, she founded the Be Great Foundation in Greensboro with the mission to not only encourage, but also provide opportunities and education for underrepresented and marginalized youth interested in a future within STEM. Not only teaching children how to build a successful career with their interests, but to sustain and grow their wealth throughout their lives, Jackson held the goal of coaching many low-income families to build generational and sustainable wealth.
“I remember sitting around with my friends the week after graduating from what was at the time the #1 public university in the nation; all of us jobless,” Jackson commented. “All of us [were] aimless about what we actually wanted to do or what possibilities even existed for us from a career standpoint. I think that ‘career purgatory’ is where many minority kids find themselves as they matriculate into adulthood. I started [the] Be Great Foundation so that kids can gain exposure and have options by knowing about all of the interesting paths they can pursue with things they are already doing or interested in.”
For over a year, the Be Great Foundation has served the Triad’s underserved youth by providing programs geared toward marginalized minorities of all ages. One of these programs includes the Appy KIDS Creative Bootcamp; a 6-week virtual camp aimed at children ages 10 through 13. Giving children the opportunity to learn about app design and encouraging them to prototype their own app to present to an audience of their parents and peers, this boot camp became an empowering event for many youth. For children interested in game design, the Roblox Game Bootcamp allows participants to design and launch their own playable game. The MENT Collaborative, a program with a rolling admissions system, is aimed at students and young professionals, continuously providing the opportunity for them to receive target support for various careers in Technology and Engineering. MENT also offers certification support programs, where students ages 18-25 can obtain a Technology Certification through the foundation. This fall, the Be Great Foundation embarks on launching their signature fundraiser event— the Victory Lap 5K.
Scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Country Park, the Victory Lap 5K was inspired by rapper and Urban STEM Advocate Nipsey Hussle. Featuring a five-kilometer run, the Hussle & Motivate Marketplace, food trucks, and a plethora of seminars, all proceeds of this event will go to benefitting local STEM students wanting to attend the many programs mentioned above. Some of the seminars include “Business and Entrepreneurship 101,” with A&T Professor Antwon Forman, and “Getting Started with Real Estate investing,” with PCA Investment Advisors. Though admission is free, there is a cost to run in the 5K. As a nonprofit organization, the Be Great Foundation relies on donations to sustain its programs and opportunities made available for local underrepresented minorities.
“With Victory Lap 5K, we hope to, of course, raise enough funds to send at least 25 kids from the community to a best in breed virtual STEM camp with our partner iDTech,” Jackson envisions. “We also hope to stir interest in technology among our target service population and show kids and their parents that STEM education presents a whole world of possibilities that can lead to an exciting future in a career that they love.”
For more information on the Be Great Foundation, visit https://www.thebegreatfoundation.org.
