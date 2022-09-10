Veteran chef, educator named to lead culinary arts and hospitality program at Guilford Technical Community College
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Tim O’Donnell, a chef who is a veteran of both the kitchen and the classroom, has been named the program director, culinary arts and hospitality at Guilford Technical Community College.
In his new position, O’Donnell will be in charge of program development and management, budget development and management, maintaining programmatic accreditation and external partnerships and providing operational supervision to full and parttime faculty and staff in the department. A fulltime faculty member, O’Donnell will also have instructional responsibilities.
“I’m very excited to join GTCC’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality program. The educators I will be working with have long committed themselves to making GTCC’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality program one of the best in the region. I look forward to continuing that tradition of excellence,” said O’Donnell.
O’Donnell, who has an MBA from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University, was the director of the Academy of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing, New Jersey, before coming to GTCC. He has spent the past 24 years in higher education, either leading college hospitality and culinary arts programs or serving as an instructor in college hospitality and culinary arts classes.
O’Donnell, a native Floridian, began work in Miami area restaurants when he was 13 and worked his way through the ranks, including a job cooking aboard ships that ferried crews to oil rigs off the coast of Louisiana. He’s been an executive chef for over 20 years and has owned and operated three small resorts and restaurants in the Bahamas. He has also served as a chef in Thailand, Singapore and Switzerland.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
