Venus Williams comes to Greensboro to speak at the Bryan Series, October 20
The Guilford College Bryan Series welcomes tennis legend, businesswoman and champion for equality Venus Williams, Thursday, October 20 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Williams helped redefine women’s sports and her dominance in tennis is legend, but there’s a broader story of savvy business innovation, and vital leadership for social change. She merged her hard charging competitive spirit with an inspired business acumen to build successful design ventures.
As a champion for justice and an advocate for equality throughout her career, Williams will share her story about the impact of sexism, the issues women face, and how you can be an agent for change.
About the Bryan Series
For more than 20 years the Guilford College Bryan Series has brought world-renowned speakers presenting ideas, personal histories, enlightening insights, and vital global concepts.
In addition to Venus Williams, the 2022-23 season includes:
Daniel Levitin, Ph.D., renowned neuroscientist, and Rosanne Cash, Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter – Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., distinguished viral immunologist – Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
José Andrés, celebrity chef and global humanitarian – Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter – Tuesday, April 4, 2023
