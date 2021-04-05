With great enthusiasm, UNCG announces that the Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 will have an in-person Commencement on May 7 and May 8. Names will be called for graduates! Details are available at Commencement Central https://commencement.uncg.edu/
“The classes of 2020 and 2021 have persevered in the face of enormous challenges. Each of our graduates has shown tremendous resilience and the kind of compassion and sense of community that speaks well of our collective character. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments in-person this May,” said Chancellor Gilliam.
Our graduates and their families and friends have expressed their desire to come together, safely and socially-distanced, to celebrate this monumental moment. We heard you. And we are pleased that, with the assistance of the Greensboro Coliseum, we can offer in-person Commencement ceremonies that follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
- Multiple University ceremonies will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum on May 7 and May 8, with graduation candidates walking with their college/school. Students’ names will be announced as they walk across the stage.
- Each ceremony will be livestreamed so our graduates’ families and friends can share in the celebration no matter where they are.
- Commencement dates and times are:
- Class of 2021:
- Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m.: School of Health and Human Sciences, School of Nursing, Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, UNCG Online, Interdisciplinary Master’s, and Beyond Academics
- Friday, May 7, at 1 p.m.: College of Visual and Performing Arts, School of Education, and Bryan School of Business and Economics
- Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences
- Class of 2020:
- Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m.: All colleges and schools (undergraduate and master’s graduates from May, August, and December 2020)
- Classes of 2020 and 2021 doctoral graduates and candidates:
- Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m.: Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, all colleges and schools
