Tryon Palace is pleased to announce an upcoming Outlander Tour, and the restart of Behind-the-Scenes Tours just in time to get you through the dreary winter!
On Sat., Feb. 20, Tryon Palace is offering Outlander, The Spark of Rebellion. During this one-hour tour, attendees will discover the facts versus the fictions of the North Carolina Regular Movement. In 1770, many of the colonists opposed the building of the new “Palace” and the taxes that came with it. In this tour, Tryon Palace will present Governor Tryon and the Crown’s perspective of the rebellious actions of the Citizens of North Carolina and the Thirteen Colonies. Jamie Fraser decided where he stood - which side will you chose to be a Torey or Patriot? Outlander, The Spark of Rebellion Tour begins at 9:15 am, and tickets can be purchased at www.tryonpalace.org, or calling 252 639-3524.
In March, Tryon Palace starts its Behind-the-Scenes Tours on Tuesdays. These fun and informative tours led by our inhouse experts invite attendees to see Tryon Palace from their viewpoint. Learn about the “magic” that goes into showcasing Tryon Palace and “keeping history alive.” You will find that the devil is in the details!
March 2, Costume Shop
Tryon Palace historic clothing interpreter, Leslie Lambrecht, will lead a tour of the historic Jones House, sharing a brief background of the building followed by a visit to the Tryon Palace Costume Shop on the first floor of the house. The Palace’s costumer will discuss historical clothing research, the sewing techniques used in the past, and current projects underway in the costume shop.
March 9 & 30, Conservation Lab
Join Richard Baker, Tryon Palace’s Conservator, as he discusses the breadth of conservation work done to artifacts on exhibit within the historic homes, gardens and galleries, including Governor’s Palace, historic homes and North Carolina History Center. Observe the techniques and tools used to preserve items from the past so they can be showcased for future generations. Hinging on what projects are currently in the Lab, you might watch how brass is cleaned and polished, or come to know how 18th century furniture was crafted. Learn how Queen Anne’s life size portrait is kept from deteriorating. Some of these methods can be applied to items in your own home!
March 16 & 23, Gardens
Starting at the Stanly House Garden, Tryon Palace Greenhouse and Gardens Manager, Hadley Cheris will lead attendees through the gardens of multiple historic homes and into the Palace period gardens including the Latham, Kellenberger, Kitchen and Woodland. Hadley will discuss the history and changes over time in each garden as well as significant plants in general, and what’s blooming now. The tour ends with a visit to the Nursery Yard. Be prepared for some walking with this tour!
All hour-long Behind-the-Scenes tours begin at the Waystation Ticket Office in front of the Governor’s Palace (intersection of George and Pollock Streets) at 2pm. Space is limited so, please purchase your tickets early. The cost of all Behind-the-Scenes tours is $6 for Adults, and $3 for Youth. Tickets can be purchased at the Waystation or the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street, New Bern, in advance or day of tour. For more information, www.tryonpalace.org 252-639-3524
About Tryon Palace - Tryon Palace, located in New Bern, NC, is part of the Office of Archives and History, an agency of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Tryon Palace is one of North Carolina's most significant historic sites. It is the home of the Governor's Palace, North Carolina's first colonial and first state capitol, and includes historic buildings, gardens, and the North Carolina History Center, which revolutionizes the visitor experience through use of the latest interactive technology. The History Center includes galleries, a performance hall, the museum store, and a waterfront café. Tryon Palace's mission is to engage present and future generations in the history of North Carolina from early settlement in 1710, through the development of statehood, and into the mid-twentieth century. It is dedicated to collecting, interpreting, and preserving objects, buildings, landscapes, and events that enrich understanding of the making of our state and nation.
Tickets and visitor information are available at the Tryon Palace Waystation, located at the corner of George Street and Pollock Street in New Bern. For directions and further information about special events, programs or group tours, employment and more, visit our web site: www.tryonpalace.org or phone (800) 767-1560 or (252) 639-3500.
