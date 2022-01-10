University Galleries to Host Art Exhibition, "Girl Power! Female Depictions in Art"

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 10, 2022) – The University Galleries at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is hosting a new art exhibition, “Girl Power! Female Depictions in Art.” Featuring works from A&T’s permanent art collection, the on-site exhibition will be available between Jan. 10 and Feb. 25, 2022.

Consisting of art spanning mediums, time periods and cultures, this exhibition showcases the courage, agency and presence of the female in art. Fourteen works by artists such as Romeare Bearden, John Biggers and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe feature an array of female subjects that exude a captivating presence. “Girl Power!” displays a diverse works from the permanent collection acknowledging the female form as the aesthetic focus. Highlighted works in the exhibition that demonstrate strength in femininity include “Watchful Sleep” by Curtis James, “Sunday Promenade” by Hale Woodruff and “Son Tableau du Songe” by Sully Chin.

“This year, we want to exhibit the incredible works of Black artists and artisans,” said Paul Baker, Ph.D., director of A&T’s University Galleries. “Our goal is to showcase the power and purpose of Black art and material culture through virtual and in-person exhibitions.”

The University Galleries virtual exhibitions include:

“Black Art Matters
https://www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery/black-art-matters.php

“Rosa: The Works of Bryan Collier”
https://www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery/collier/index.php

“Songs from the Motherland: Musical Instruments from the Permanent Collection”
https://www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery/songs-from-the-motherland/index.php

The University Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Social distancing will be observed. Small groups of 10 or less are welcome.

Contact Baker at pkbaker@ncat.edu for more information, or visit the University Galleries website.

About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges; Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

