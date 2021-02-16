While the High Point Museum is closed during the pandemic, staff members have still been able to present the history, not only of High Point, but of the entire area. Many virtual exhibits, online collections and learning as well as the museum's blog give insight into the makings of the city.
TOP PHOTO: Underground Railroad marker is at the corner of February One Place and South Elm Street in Greensboro. (photo submitted)
The Museum also has partnered with the High Point Historical Society and experts in many fields in order to present live presentations via Zoom. On Jan. 27, the subject was the North Carolina Underground Railroad, presented by Dr. Adrianne Israel and Dr. Max Carter. Israel is a retired professor of history at Guilford College and Carter is the retired director of the William R. Rogers Friends Center, also at Guilford College. Both Israel and Carter grew up in hometowns that contained routes of the Underground Railroad – Israel in Ohio and Carter in Indiana.
Wikipedia states that the network now generally known as the Underground Railroad was formed in the late 1700s. It ran north and grew steadily until the Civil War began.One estimate suggests that, by 1850, 100,000 enslaved people had escaped via the network.
The Underground Railroad was a series of secret routes and safe houses used by enslaved African-Americans to escape the South into free states and Canada. Aboliltionists and others sympathetic to the anti-slavery cause helped the slaves and some of the leaders became known as "conductors." It was not an actual railroad, but enslaved people "disappeared" as if they had gone underground.
"Guilford County became kind of a haven of free Black people who moved from Virginia in fairly significant numbers," said Dr. Israel of the 1830s. "There was a substantial free black population in fact in Guilford County. It was a small county, maybe 2,000 people at the beginning and moved up to maybe 15,000-20,000. About 15-20 percent of them were black and about 25 percent of the black population were free.
"Their role in this Underground Railroad was critical."
Israel said newspapers ran ads by owners searching for fugitive slaves. Many of these ads mention New Garden "as a likely place the fugitives were headed where they could get help from friends and from free blacks."
New Garden is now part of the western side of Greensboro and was home to New Garden Boarding School, now Guilford College, a school founded by Quakers, or Friends. Quakers were known to be anti-slavery, having come into existence following a civil war in England. Many relocated to the American colonies.
Carter said even as far back as 1688, Quakers in Germantown, Penn., were concerned that their members owned slaves. Most of these Quakers who had escaped persecution in Europe felt it odd that Quakers in the colonies would be involved "in such a terrible institution."
In 1688 they signed the Germantown Remonstrance, which basically stated as Christians they should embody the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."(Matthew 7:12)
"If you don't want to be slaves yourselves, why enslave others," Carter said. He added that those Quakers who owned slaves resisted the Remonstrance, citing how economically enriching it was to have slaves.
"They had a lot invested in this money producing, wealth-producing institution of slavery," Carter said.
By the early 1700s, more Quakers became involved in the anti-slavery movement.
The Yearly Meeting of the Organization of Quakers in North Carolina became anti-slavery by 1778. This began the migration of anti-slavery Quakers from Pennsylvania into the Piedmont region of North Carolina. The Mendenhall, Starbuck and Coffin families of the Jamestown area were part of this migration.
There was a problem, however. It was against the law to manumit, or free, an enslaved person. To get around the law, those who owned slaves handed over the title of their slaves to the North Carolina Yearly Meeting of Friends, which at one time had over 1,000 titles of enslaved persons who were allowed to be free, or Quaker Free Negroes. These persons were allowed to live and work as freedmen.
"By the early 1800s, Friends were engaged in illegal activities," Carter said. "The Underground Railroad."
By 1810 Quakers were involved in manumission societies, in which owners freed their slaves. Vestal Coffin helped establish the first manumission society in Guilford County. Jamestown's Richard Mendenhall was a charter member in 1816 and was later state president but there is no proof that the Mendenhall Homeplace on West Main Street was ever used as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Levi Coffin, Vestal's cousin, lived in the New Garden community and, as a child, discovered fugitive slaves hiding in the woods on what is now the Guilford College campus. This discovery stayed with him and as a young man he began working in the anti-slavery movement. In 1819 he helped set up the first long-distance route of escape for slaves, going from North Carolina to Indiana. Vestal Coffin was the first conductor and John Demery the first passenger. It took six weeks on foot to reach Richmond, Ind. Levi Coffin was given the nickname " President of the Underground Railroad" for helping so many slaves to freedom.
Coffin and others left memoirs and both talk of how they worked with free Black people and enslaved people in this region. But some of the "leaders" got in trouble with the law for their actions.
Israel mentioned Joshua Stanley, a trustee of New Garden Boarding School. Stanley and his wife were taken to court, accused of working with Deep River Friends Meeting in High Point and with free Blacks to manumit slaves. The outcome is not known.
The false-bottom wagon preserved at the Mendenhall Homeplace on West Main Street in Jamestown belonged to the Stanleys and is believed to have been used to hide slaves as they made their escape to freedom in Ohio, then often on to Canada. This is only one of two remaining false-bottom wagons in existence from this time period. The other one is at the Levi Coffin House in Fountain City, Ind., which became known as the Grand Central Station of the Underground, as it served as a safe haven for more than 1,000 freedom seekers.
While the Mendenhalls believed in anti-slavery, some of them still owned slaves. George C. Mendenhall, brother to Richard, was one of the largest slave owners in Guilford County, but George C. inherited many slaves when he married Eliza Dunn in 1824. He was subsequently disowned by his Quaker meeting for owning slaves.
But freeing slaves could be difficult. It was George's second marriage to Delphina Gardner, a well-regarded anti-slavery Quaker minister, that changed the course of his life. The couple went about legally procuring their freedom. It’s known that George personally took 28 of his slaves to Ohio.
Many of the Mendenhall slaves learned trades before they were freed.
Some people called free Black people "free slaves," indicating their status was basically no different from that of a slave.
"It varied from place to place but certainly in Guilford County there were a small number of [free] people, but a significant number, and they operated with fairly ease of movement," Israel said. "They could move from place to place. They could own property. They were respected and the law respected them so that if you posed as a free Black person it was definitely a threat to the slave system."
She added that fugitives often disguised themselves as free and used false court documents declaring they had been freed, whether born free or manumitted by the court. These papers had to be on their person at all times.
This and other videos and programs are available on the High Point Museum YouTube channel www.youtube.com/c/HighPointMuseum. Virtual exhibits, online collections and online learning can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/2329/Museum.
The Mendenhall Homeplace is located at 603 West Main St. in Jamestown. Tours include the false-bottom wagon. Visit www.mendenhallhomeplace.com for tour availability. Covid-19 protocols must be observed.
