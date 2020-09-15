The School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts has added a few more accolades to an already lengthy list.
The Hollywood Reporter ranked the school, based in Winston-Salem, as the the 10th best on its selection of the 25 top film schools in America – its highest ranking yet. In addition, MovieMaker Magazine rated the School of Filmmaking 39th in its selection of the best films schools in the United States and Canada.
The Hollywood Reporter noted that the School of Filmmaking “is on the cutting edge of technology, launching an immersive storytelling residency in its technology lab last fall, and that its predominantly female freshman class for the 2019-2020 academic year creates a direct pipeline for women to enter the entertainment industry as trained professionals.
MovieMaker emphasized that UNCSA’s Creative Producing MFA program “may be perfect for those seeking to specialize in the logistics of moviemaking without sacrificing their artistic instincts,” as well as the 2019-2020 female freshman class and the recent launch of the school’s Media and Emerging Technology Lab.
“Publications like The Hollywood Reporter and MovieMaker have their fingers on the pulse of the industry,” observed Henry Grillo, the School of Filmmaking’s interim dean. “We are pleased they have recognized our thriving alumni and the excellence of our program, which is built on world-class faculty who prepare students for success.”
For more information, visit the official UNCSA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.