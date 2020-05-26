In 2016, Brian Cole was named dean of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) in Winston-Salem. Since last August, he’s served as interim chancellor following the departure of Lindsay Bierman, UNCSA chancellor from 2014-2019, who left to become CEO of UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina.
Last week, UNCSA interim president Dr. Bill Roper announced that Cole had been named the ninth chancellor of UNCSA, effective immediately.
“Over the past four years, Brian Cole has played an essential role helping generate the extraordinary momentum UNCSA has harnessed, which includes attracting incredibly talented students from across the nation and achieving recognition as one of the country’s top arts conservatories,” Dr. Roper stated. “Throughout his career, Brian has consistently demonstrated strong, creative, and engaging leadership, which is exactly what UNCSA needs as it continues to prepare students for careers in the arts. With him as chancellor, I have the utmost confidence that UNCSA will continue its track record of success.”
Cole was selected by Dr. Roper for approval by the UNC Board of Governors from finalists chosen by a 20-member search committee whose members included UNCSA students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, and members of the Winston-Sale community.
“It was clear to our board that Brian Cole stood out due to his many unique qualities,” explained Randy Ramsey, chairman of the UNC Board of Governors. “We were especially impressed with what he has achieved in just four years as dean and interim chancellor at UNCSA, as well as his goals for the future. His impressive credentials in curricular innovation, experience in the international arts community, and success in fund-raising were key factors in this decision, as was the unified support he received from the many stakeholders on campus.”
“As an internationally acclaimed artist and an experienced administrator, Brian has proven himself to be an effective leader who deeply understands the needs of our student-artists at this pivotal time for our institution and our world,” said Ralph Womble, chair of the UNCSA Board of Trustees and the Chancellor Search Committee. “Brian is well-positioned to build a strong leadership team and recruit top talent from the industry as we look ahead to shaping the institution’s next 50 years.”
“It is an honor to lead the community of artists at UNCSA,” said Chancellor Cole. “Now more than ever, we need creative minds to translate our experiences into inspiration, and to change the industry and the world for (the) better. While UNCSA is a relatively young institution, we already have a storied history, and our alumni can be found working and leading everywhere across the arts and entertainment industries. Now is the time for us to come together and write our next act with vision, purpose, and imagination. Now is the time for us to come together and write our next act with vision, purpose, and imagination. The unprecedented times we are living through present an entirely new set of challenges, and our community of artists is better equipped than anyone to meet those challenges.”
That’s not the only news at UNCSA: The school’s annual Student Artpreneur Grants were recently announced, with five graduates from the class of 2020 each receiving $2,500 to support their creative work or creative enterprise.
This year’s recipients are Tramaine Raphael Gray (School of Design & Production), Miles McKeller-Smith (School of Filmmaking), Mayra Rodas (School of Filmmaking), Lauren Blair Smith (School of Dance), and Kayana Waller (School of Filmmaking). The Artpreneur program was inaugurated in 2017, and are offered to UNCSA students who are determined to personify the definition of artpreneur: “An artist who is not defined by what is, but is inspired by all that could be; who is business-savvy and technologically aware; who is devoted to creating value and impact through their creative practice; who reaches beyond existing disciplines to create new ways to connect with others; who is willing to take creative risks in order to positively transform our world.”
“Entrepreneurial artists will light our way as we emerge from the difficult era of the COVID-19 panic,” Chancellor Cole said. “These young artists have the vision, creativity, and perseverance to truly make a difference. We are proud to support their innovative work as they launch their careers.”
For more information about UNCSA, visit the official website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.