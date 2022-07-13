UNCSA graduate serves up a spicy new take on Romeo and Juliet

Matias De La Flor graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Arts (UNCSA) School of Drama in May, he’ll be teaching a course on Shakespeare during UNCSA’s Summer Intensive, and then he’ll be moving to New York City in August.
But before taking a bite out of the Big Apple, De La Flor will present his workshop production of The Bard’s immortal classic Romeo and Juliet under the auspices of the North Carolina Black Repertory’s “Shakespeare at Sunset” program at 7 p.m. July 23rd in Bailey Park (445 Patterson Ave.) in Winston-Salem. Admission is free.
This bilingual (English and Spanish) adaptation of the play is, of course, based on Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy, but is also seasoned with the observations and interpretations of Pablo Neruda (1904-’73), the Nobel Prize-winning poet, Chilean political activist, and Shakespearean devotee, and De La Flor himself. “I used Neruda’s translation as a template. I wanted to merge Neruda and Shakespeare, and it needed my voice as well.”
He is well aware that audiences will come in with preconceived notions about the play. “Everyone has some familiarity with Romeo and Juliet,” he observed. “It is an iconic, timeless work — and I wanted to twist the screws a little bit. I wanted to bring my perspective through my culture. I wanted to explore what language actually is, and how much I can challenge an audience to go beyond the language, to simply experience the emotions. I’m excited to subvert those expectations — I love surprising an audience!”
This production, he said, celebrates Latin culture as well as celebrating Shakespeare, and presenting it here is a way to thank the community where he learned so much about his craft. Essentially, this is its world premiere, “which is very wild to hear,” he said with a laugh.
De La Flor began work on what would become Romeo y Julieta — Limeno as a workshop project at UNCSA. The more he worked on it, the more intrigued he became, and the more determined he was to guide it to fruition. Not only did he write and direct this adaptation, but he’s also playing Romeo to Alex Costello’s Juliet (here called “Julieta”). Like De La Flor, Costello graduated from the UNCSA School of Drama this year.
Although he’s loath to call this version a work in progress, he does admit that “it’s nowhere near done,” and said he hopes to continue honing it and shaping it. To that end, he encourages audience members to stick around after the show to share their feelings about it.
“I will take any feedback anyone’s willing to give me,” he said. “It’s building a bridge. I need to have that dialogue. It’s very important to me. I need to understand what they’re understanding.”
Noting that approximately 33 percent of Winston-Salem residents are of Latin descent, “I want to get them into the theater. I want to speak to them.”
Of course, he’d also like to hear what Shakespeare fans have to say about his interpretation. After all, he’s one of them.
Food is a major part of Latin culture, and De La Flor’s expertise extends to the culinary arts, as well. Not surprisingly, one of his specialties is traditional Peruvian cuisine. During the staged reading of Romeo 7 Julieta — Limeno, the La Parilla Food Truck will be offering numerous mouth-watering dishes, some Peruvian. “They make spectacular food, and they are wonderful people. They prepare their food with such care and such enthusiasm. I’d love for people to come out, enjoy the show, enjoy the food, maybe enjoy some dancing and music afterward — just have a little party!”
Born in Lima, Peru, De La Flor immigrated with his family to Florida in 2003, but he’s never lost sight of his roots — nor his aspirations. He loves music and soccer, but then the show-biz bug bit. After two years at the Florida School of the Arts, which he attended on a full scholarship, his next stop was Winston-Salem and UNCSA. One of the things he most treasures about his four years there was the encouragement of teachers and fellow students to go out on a limb, even if the limb breaks.
“There’s a relationship to failure that’s incredible,” he said with a laugh. “In the long run, we learn very little from success. Our ego learns from success, but you learn more from failure. You’ve got to get comfortable being out of your comfort zone. You’ve got to be ready for anything. There’s always a little voice in the back of your head telling you that you can’t do something, and UNCSA gives me the power over that voice. When I first came to the school, I’d already attended the Florida School of the Arts for two years, so everyone at UNCSA was two years younger than I was, and they were so talented! I’d sit in my car in a panic, thinking I’d made a huge mistake coming here. I couldn’t do what they did! But then I came to realize, yes, I can. I can learn as much from them (my fellow students) as I can my teachers. It’s an incredibly safe haven.”
Although his next stop is New York, he’d like to return to Winston-Salem periodically, and as much as he enjoys working in film and television, his heart is still with the stage. “I think it’s important to go back to the stage on a regular basis,” he said. “Film and TV are fun, and I’d certainly like to do more, but there’s something about the immediacy of live theater.”
It’s common knowledge how the star-crossed romance between Romeo and Juliet ends, but De La Flor doesn’t necessarily view it as downbeat.
“I wanted to paint the story with positivity,” he said. “I don’t think it’s entirely a tragedy. The main message is hope. That’s what I believe theater is all about. It’s about celebration and love — that’s what it is for me.”
For more information, visit the official National Black Repertory Company website: https://blacktheatrecommons.org/the-legacy/member-theatres/north-carolina-black-repertory-company/.
