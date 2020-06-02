The University of North Carolina School of the Arts last week announced the two recipients of its most coveted scholarship for returning students.
Jordan “Jo” Hatcher, who hails from Concord, will receive the Sarah Graham Kenan Scholarship for Excellence, and Alannah Couch, who hails from Warrenton, will receive the Elizabeth Harriet Weaver Memorial Scholarship.
Hatcher, a rising college senior who studies directing in at the School of Filmmaker, will receive tuition, required fees, double room, full meal plan, and a $3,200 stipend for related expenses. Couch, a rising high-school senior in the Visual Arts Program of the School of Design & Production, will receive $1,951 to cover out-of-pocket expenses for an in-state high-school student, which are not funded by the North Carolina High School Artists Grant.
“These scholarships are meaningful to our campus because they reward students who exemplify our core values: Artistic archievement, academic performance, citizenship, and leadership,” observed Karin Peterson, UNCSA interim provost. “We offer our congratulations to Jo and Alannah, along with our gratitude for the qualities they bring to our community.”
These scholarships are among the $1.6 million in institutional merit scholarships awarded by UNCSA during the 2020-’21 academic year.
