UNCG Sustainability Program Ranked Top 10 in the Nation
Only Master’s Program in Sustainability in UNC System
Greensboro, N.C. (June 7, 2022) – TheUNC Greensboro (UNCG) Master of Science in Sustainability and Environment (MSSE) program has been ranked number 10 in the nation for best online master’s in sustainability and green technologies, according to Academic Influence.
WHY THIS PROGRAM IS DIFFERENT:
- TOP 10 IN THE NATION, ONLY ONE IN UNC SYSTEM
- FLEXIBLE, CUSTOMIZABLE ONLINE DEGREE WITH IN-PERSON OPTIONS
- SIX GRADUATE CERTIFICATES
Housed in the Department of Geography, Environment, and Sustainability, UNCG’s MSSE program is the only master’s program in sustainability in the UNC System. The flexible, customizable online degree is designed for professionals pursuing sustainability in any field, with classes that can be taken around students’ unique schedules.
“Sustainability and environment are relevant to absolutely everything,” said Dr. Aaron Allen, director of the Environment & Sustainability program. “Our program focuses on the interconnectedness of social equity, the environment, the economy, and aesthetics.”
The MSSE degree was launched in 2020, with its first cohort of students graduating in May 2022.
Many MSSE students, Allen explains, are professionals seeking to improve their credentials in sustainability issues. Others are recent graduates who are deepening their undergraduate education in environmental studies. A third set are using the degree to launch an entirely new career.
Another standout feature of the program? Its certificates. The department offers six graduate certificates that can serve as standalone credentials for professionals, or they can be earned in tandem with the master’s degree.
While the degree is designed to be completed entirely online, some electives can be taken in-person if a student chooses. The program also includes the option to complete either an internship, capstone, or thesis.
The program’s ranking comes just months after UNCG received STARS Silver rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements.
For more information about the MSSE program – including costs and deadlines –visit ges.uncg.edu/msse/
