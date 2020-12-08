Fourth honoree from the university, first woman
Greensboro, N.C. (December 8, 2020) – UNC Greensboro (UNCG) today announced that Dr. Edna Tan, Professor of Science Education, was elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
Fellows are selected each year by their peers for “efforts on behalf of the advancement of science, or its applications, that are scientifically or socially distinguished.” Dr. Tan was honored for her distinguished work in the learning sciences focused on equitable and consequential STEM teaching and learning, targeting individual and collective outcomes among underrepresented populations.
"I am deeply honored that our collaborative work with youth in communities has been recognized by AAAS. This recognition belongs to all I have been privileged to partner with across many years, including youth, teachers, community partners, research partners and graduate student researchers.” Dr. Tan said. “Our work is a collective effort for which I am truly grateful."
“This award is a testament to Edna’s pioneering and truly important work in improving STEM education. Her efforts improved learning outcomes in communities of students form underrepresented backgrounds, as well as transforming the lives of individuals. The work she has done so wonderfully exemplifies the transformational mission and power of UNCG as a minority serving institution,” said UNCG Provost Jim Coleman, also an AAAS fellow. “This recognition shines light on the tremendous work being done at UNCG.”
AAAS only elects a tiny proportion (0.4% of its 124,500+ members) to be recognized as fellows each year. As an R2 institution, this recognition is a special achievement in a highly competitive arena. Prior UNCG honorees currently listed in the AAAS database include Provost Coleman (also a Professor of Biology, elected in 2019), Dr. Robert Anemone, Professor of Anthropology (elected in 2014); and Dr. Parke Rublee, Professor Emeritus (Biology, elected in 1997).
In order to be named as a Fellow, AAAS members must be nominated by the steering group of their respective sections, by three Fellows or by the Association’s chief executive office. The Section Q (Education) steering group reviewed many nominations in this section and selected those that were forwarded in the final select list to the AAAS Council, which then voted. The Council is the policymaking body of the Association, chaired by the president, and consisting of the members of the board of directors, the retiring section chairs, delegates from each electorate and each regional division, and two delegates from the National Association of Academies of Science.
A virtual induction ceremony for the new fellows will be held Feb. 13, 2021, during the annual Fellows Forum.
The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to “advance science and serve society” through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement, and more.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
