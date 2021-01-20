Greensboro, N.C. (Jan. 20, 2021) — UNC Greensboro, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and Guilford College are teaming up to present the 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
This year’s theme is “Student Activism: Then and Now.” The event will feature a panel of student activists from all three institutions.
Edmond Gayton from UNCG, Arthur Claiborne from N.C. A&T, and Mariam Sheriff from Guilford College will share their experiences with activism and how their respective institutions and campus leaders can help facilitate and support their work. La’Tonya Wiley, senior interpreter at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, will serve as moderator for the panel.
In addition to the panel discussion, the program will include recorded spoken word performances by students from each campus: Nyazjah Spruel from UNCG, Damien Bell from N.C. A&T, and Erin Jeffers from Guilford College.
The annual event is typically held in person, on campus each year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held online, and changes have been made to the program to better accommodate a virtual environment.
The virtual celebration, like past events, is free and open to the public, and members from the local community are encouraged to view the discussion and performances. The event will be accessible via racialequity.uncg.edu.
