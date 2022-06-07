UNCG, N.C. A&T, and Guilford College to host Juneteenth Celebration
Events are free and open to the public
Greensboro, N.C. (June 7, 2022) – UNC Greensboro (UNCG), N.C. A&T, and Guilford College are teaming up to present a Juneteenth Celebration with events on Friday, June 17 at 2:00 pm EST via zoom and in person on Monday, June 20 at 9:30 am EST at the Weatherspoon Art Museum on the campus of UNCG.
This year's Juneteenth recognizes the national holiday and marks the second celebration of Juneteenth for the UNCG Community. The event will not only amplify the history of Juneteenth but will celebrate the African American story as we come together to celebrate the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth.
Friday’s event is titled A Sober Conversation About Juneteenth. Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson, both of UNCG, will facilitate a sober conversation about the honest realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States. Friday Zoom Link:
https://uncg.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qcO6gqDotG9cpwZEGCab2pHdycaKYonN5
Monday’s event, designed for fellowship, will feature speakers from all three institutions including the poetry of Josephus Thompson and performances by the UNCG Jazz Quartet and NC A&T’s Jonovan Cooper & That Good Band. Monday’s in-person event will also be livestreamed https://youtu.be/-57voCEavZk
These events are free and open to the public and members from the local community are encouraged to attend and view the discussions and performances. For more information about Juneteenth and how to access these events, please visit www.racialequity.uncg.edu
What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. The day is also known as Black Independence Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Jubilee Day. Juneteenth is a symbolic date representing the freedom of many African descendants in the United States. Learn more about Juneteenthhere.
Why do we celebrate Juneteenth at UNCG?
The movement to recognize Juneteenth at UNCG was initiated and led by our students and supported by both staff and faculty. By celebrating Juneteenth as a campus community, we acknowledge the contributions of black enslaved persons and their struggle for freedom as an integral part of the American story. We also affirm our values of equity, diversity, and inclusion, and our commitment to address racial inequities for a more just, equitable, and prosperous future for all. Visitracialequity.uncg.edu to learn more about UNCG’s commitment to racial equity, as well as resources for learning, news, and upcoming events.
In June 2021 the UNCG Faculty Senate passed a resolution asking the university to add an observance of the Juneteenth Holiday to our annual University Calendar and to create relevant education opportunities for the campus community.
2022 Events
Friday June 17, 2022, Via Zoom 2:00 p.m.
A Sober Conversation About Juneteenth
Moderators: UNCG’s Nakia Hoskins and Brian Robinson
Description: Before we celebrate Juneteenth with a lot of exuberant joy, join us for a sober conversation about the honest realities of what liberation means for people who are the descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States. We will open with some of the facts of the holiday of Juneteenth historically, and why it is significant for today (in the USA, in North Carolina, and at higher education institutions). Review this blog to get a sense of why a sober conversation is needed: Juneteenth as a national holiday is symbolism without progress (opinion): https://www.npr.org/2021/0/19/1008123408/juneteenth-national-holiday-symbolism-without-progress-opinion
We welcome all to come as you are with the purpose of diving deeper into the significance of hosting a Juneteenth Celebration in 2022.
____________________________________________
Juneteenth Celebration
Monday June 20, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
Weatherspoon Museum
Event Facilitators: Christina Yongue
This year's Juneteenth recognizes the national holiday and marks the second celebration of Juneteenth for the UNCG Community. This year we are joined by both NC A&T and Guilford College for the event. The event will not only amplify the history of Juneteenth but will celebrate the African American story.
Participants will enjoy fellowship, refreshments, and hear the poetry of Josephus Thompson, followed by performances by the UNCG Jazz Quartet and NC A&T’s Jonovan Cooper & That Good Band as we come together to celebrate the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth.
