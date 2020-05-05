Greensboro, N.C. – Nearly 3,000 UNC Greensboro Spartans will earn their degrees this May.
UNCG plans to confer 2,211 bachelor’s degrees, 616 master’s degrees, 129 doctoral degrees, and 12 specialist in education degrees. Approximately 116 of these degrees will be awarded to international students.
Throughout the week, the University is honoring the class of 2020 with a virtual celebration. Here’s what you need to know:
· The University's news site – news.uncg.edu – has transformed into the online hub of the virtual celebration.
· UNCG’s social media channels have new GIFs, stickers, and frames, and all the Class of 2020 content you’re looking for.
· Colleges and schools are celebrating their students in unique ways.
· The annual Red Carpet Reception for new graduates has gone virtual.
· The UNCG Mobile app launched a special “Celebrate 2020” persona.
The University has also planned some non-virtual ways to honor grads. The names of all graduating students will be printed in the Greensboro News & Record, Charlotte Observer, and News & Observer on May 10. On May 8 and 9, Greensboro’s downtown buildings will light up in blue and gold to celebrate both UNCG and N.C. A&T graduates. Additionally, UNCG will fly an airplane with a special graduation banner over Greensboro and Raleigh on Friday (subject to change due to inclement weather).
Read more about the celebration here: https://news.uncg.edu/class-of-2020-virtual-celebration/.
About UNC Greensboro
Led by Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr., UNC Greensboro is 1 of only 59 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in NC with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members from 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
