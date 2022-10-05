UNCG Genetic Counseling Program to Hold Gala to Celebrate Program’s 20th Anniversary
Greensboro, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2022) – UNC Greensboro School of Health and Human Sciences’ Genetic Counseling Program will host a gala on Friday, Oct. 14, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the program. The gala will begin at 5 p.m. at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
The 20th anniversary of the program was in 2020, but the celebration was delayed due to the pandemic. UNCG’s Genetic Counseling Program is worth celebrating, as it is one of only two in North Carolina, and was the first in the state. To date, there are more than 150 graduates.
Genetic counselors play an important role in society as allied health providers who serve a critical role in helping people understand genetic contributions on disease, as well as how risk factors influence health.
The Gala will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and a glass of champagne. The night will also include a silent auction with items from area businesses, tickets to events, gift cards and more. For additional details, sponsorship information and to purchase tickets, go here.
This event is made possible by several generous donors and sponsors. Any proceeds from the event will go directly to support the students of the UNCG Genetic Counseling program. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for entry to the Gala.
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 60 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and 1 of the original 3 UNC System institutions, UNCG is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNCG is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
