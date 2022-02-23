UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts Hosts Hollywood Icon Geena Davis
This Sat., Feb. 26 beginning at 8:00pm, the UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts will welcome Academy Award winner Geena Davis to the UNCG Auditorium as part of the University Concert and Lecture Series. One of Hollywood’s most respected and celebrated actors, Davis will share her insights on gender representation in media and its direct domestic and international impact on women as well as other minorities.
Davis’s storied career has spanned decades and includes earning the most coveted accolades in the industry. She made her feature film debut starring opposite Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie and went on to star in such films as The Fly, Beetlejuice, Angie, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and Stuart Little. She earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Accidental Tourist. She received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for her performance as “Thelma” in Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of baseball phenomenon “Dottie Hinson” in A League of Their Own. In 2006, Davis won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, for her portrayal of the first female President of the United States in ABC’s hit show Commander in Chief.
While her on-screen credentials are extraordinary, it’s her work off-screen that resulted in her most treasured award – the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) presents this Oscar statuette to the “individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” (Oscars.org) It is the insights garnered from this body of work that she intends to share with the audience Saturday evening. In our pre-event interview, Davis noted that she will be “talking about gender depictions in media and how the message to our culture is basically training us to have unconscious gender bias. It’s important we realize that and improve the messages”.
In 2004, she founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media (GDIGM) which engages film and television creators toward increasing the presence of female characters and reducing gender stereotyping in media – particularly in media made for children 11 and under. Employing a collegial and research-driven approach, the organization has created advocates throughout the industry. This advocacy is on full display in the 2019 documentary This Changes Everything. This award-winning feature-length documentary explores gender disparity as told by well-known actresses and female filmmakers to include Meryl Streep, Shonda Rhimes, and Reese Witherspoon. Citing historical and empirical evidence, the documentary paints a picture of Hollywood’s gender imbalance, it’s impact on culture, and solutions that may be applied within and outside the industry.
