13-Year Veteran Chris Jasso selected to attend FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA
UNC Greensboro (UNCG) today announced that Chris Jasso has been selected as the University’s new Assistant Chief of Police, succeeding Major Richard Bailey who recently retired.
Major Jasso has been serving as the interim Assistant Chief of Police since September 1, 2020, where he quickly adjusted to budget reductions, personnel shortages, and operating in a global pandemic.
When notified of the promotion by Chief of Police Paul Lester, Jasso expressed his excitement to lead a team of talented professionals who share a commitment to safety, service, and community. Jasso said, “We must continue to foster trust and strengthen the relationships with all members of our campus community. Ensuring that our department is creating and supporting equity, diversity, and inclusion in our daily operations is of utmost importance. We have to build on what we’ve accomplished and continue building a close, trusting, transparent relationship between citizens and police where we work together to protect our community.”
“Major Jasso’s direct experience with and knowledge of the UNCG Police Department makes him the most qualified candidate for the Assistant Chief of Police position,” said Chief Lester. “He has the credentials, education, and years of progressive responsibility in a campus law enforcement setting needed to be successful in this vital role. Major Jasso has a deep understanding of the University’s mission, and the role that our department plays in achieving institutional goals.”
Since July 2007, Assistant Chief Jasso has served in nearly every position in the department including Police Officer, Telecommunicator, Detective, Professional Standards Commander, and most recently Field Operations Commander.
Jasso holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Mount Olive College, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University, and a Graduate Certificate in Security Studies from East Carolina University. He has also received extensive law enforcement training and has been selected to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
