Interdisciplinary Research Leaders Program to Address Community Health
Greensboro, N.C. (October 1, 2020) – UNC Greensboro (UNCG) and Cone Health today announced that they were selected for a 3-year award as Interdisciplinary Research Leaders (IRL) under the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF). The IRL program supports the vision of the foundation to build a Culture of Health, where all people have an opportunity to live their healthiest lives, and where systemic barriers to equity are removed. Two members of UNCG’s faculty along with a representative from Cone Health were selected for the 2020 Cohort of Fellows to work together on an applied research project based in a local community in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The principal investigators are Dr. Stephen J. Sills, UNCG Professor of Sociology and Director, Center for Housing and Community Studies; Dr. Sandra Echeverria, UNCG Associate Professor in the
School of Health and Human Sciences, Department of Public Health Education; and Cone Health Healthy Communities Director Kathy Colville.
Being selected for the three-year program is akin to winning an Oscar the group explained, as it is a high honor in the field for this type of research. The methodological rigor and community-based approach of the project were key factors in the selection process. As Dr. Echeverria explained, “I am thrilled to collaborate with my colleagues and community partners on this prestigious RWJF project. This collaboration serves as a model for new ways to conduct rigorous research while centering equity and justice.”
The goals of the research project are to: 1) develop and test a framework for addressing environmental justice (EJ) concerns in communities of color; 2) evaluate the effectiveness of a UNCG|Cone Health community-based environmental education program; and 3) build the case for remediation of a Greensborol park (Bingham Park) and streams under the NC Pre-Regulatory Landfill Program.
“As much as we are honored by receiving this fellowship, we are more excited about what it means for the people in the Bingham Park area,” says Colville. “This fellowship will help us better understand the impact on residents’ health today and hopefully, inspire actions for a healthier tomorrow."
The study builds on years of action-oriented research that Dr. Sills has committed to over the course of his career. “Partnerships like ours are rare and necessary for addressing Environmental Justice concerns. Restorative justice requires that the voice of the community is in the fore, supported by robust data and strong evidence.”
Project description:
Unsafe and unhealthy environments disparately impact low income communities and people of color, raising serious environmental justice issues. Across North Carolina there are over 2,500 environmental hazard sites including chemical spills, disposal sites, and buried landfills. Disproportionately the 656 sites of pre-regulatory landfills buried throughout the state are found in neighborhoods of color. This research project examines one particular community impacted by environmental racism and evaluates a process for addressing the legacy of environmental injustices. The study extends and expands a two-year (2019-2021) implementation project addressing EJ issues of a buried landfill. Our proposed research engages the community, Cone Health System, and faculty from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in an investigation of the impact of the implementation project. We will evaluate the effectiveness of the intervention by documenting its impact on neighborhood political empowerment, environmental awareness, legacy of this environmental hazard on community health, and improvements to the environment. This project builds upon recent EJ and restorative justice work to address adverse community conditions, encourage pro-environmental behavior, examine local community-based environmental conflicts and the collision with macro-level environmental issues, acknowledging the role of place identity and inequality and how individuals and communities respond to collective environmental threats, including health effects.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Cone Health
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service, and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell, and Randolph counties.
