Greensboro, N.C. (Jan. 11, 2021) — UNC Greensboro will host a Virtual Doctoral Recognition Ceremony for all 2020 doctoral graduates on Friday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m.
UNCG awarded a total of 231 doctoral degrees in 2020, including 108 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 23 Doctor of Education degrees, 14 Doctor of Musical Arts degrees, and 86 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees. Thirty-two of the 231 degrees were awarded in December.
Graduates, families, friends, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to watch the online ceremony at commencement.uncg.edu. The ceremony video will be made available at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 and will remain available on the Commencement website, individual student pages, and on YouTube. Graduates received links to personalized web pages on Monday, Jan. 11.
The recorded event will include many of the elements of a traditional, in-person ceremony. There will be remarks from Chancellor Gilliam, a keynote speech by Dr. Fran Page, UNCG alumna and Meredith College professor emerita, and remarks by student speakers Derick Devon Jones Jr. and Latifa A. Alsalimi.
To learn more about the Class of 2020, visit commencement.uncg.edu. For more information about the Graduate School at UNCG, visit grs.uncg.edu.
