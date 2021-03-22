Greensboro, N.C., March, 15, 2021 — UNC Greensboro (UNCG) professor Dr. Arthur D. Anastopoulos, along with co-Principal Investigator Dr. Joshua M. Langberg of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and several research colleagues, have developed the ACCESS program, the most comprehensive non-medication therapy program for college students with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). In an effort to provide more resources to college students living with ADHD around the nation, Anastopoulos and his colleagues recently released a treatment manual and training videos for implementing ACCESS on additional college campuses.
The initial research for the ACCESS program received a $3.2M grant for a duration of four years from the Institute of Education Sciences (IES) in the U.S. Department of Education. Over the course of those four years, Anastopoulos and his colleagues developed a multi-site randomized study with a total of 250 students studying the effects of the ACCESS program. This initial research determined that the combination of group therapy and individual counseling unique to ACCESS reduces numerous educational and psychosocial difficulties that often lead to a high percentage of dropouts among first-year students with ADHD.
“ACCESS is a conceptually sound intervention that was developed programmatically, tested rigorously and shown to be a cost-effective treatment to give college students with ADHD practical knowledge and skills necessary for academic, personal and social success," said Arthur Anastopoulos, Ph.D., principal investigator and director of the ADHD Clinic at UNCG. “I am thrilled with the results of the program and the impact that this research will make not just on UNCG’s campus, but for college students on any number of campuses.”
The goals of ACCESS and what make it unique from other college ADHD therapy programs are to increase:
- Knowledge of ADHD – The research showed that most college students with ADHD have not received additional education about their diagnosis after their initial conversations with doctors as children.
- Development of time management, organization, planning and other behavioral strategies – These skills increase success among students often for the long-term.
- Skill in recognizing maladaptive thoughts and replacing them with adaptive thinking – Many students with ADHD also struggle with depression and anxiety, research has proven that changing negative thinking patterns leads to greater success long-term.
- Awareness and use of campus resources (e.g., disability services, counseling) – Many college campuses have resources available for students with ADHD, however, most do not know it’s available or do not know how to find it.
Methodology for the research included a four-year, multisite, randomized controlled trial study with a total of 250 students (18–30 years of age, 66% female, 6.8% Latino, 66.3% Caucasian) with rigorously defined ADHD and comorbidity status recruited from UNCG and VCU. Participants were randomly assigned to the ACCESS program immediately or on a 1-year delayed basis. Treatment response was assessed on three occasions to address primary (i.e., ADHD, executive functioning, depression, anxiety) and secondary (i.e., clinical change mechanisms, service utilization) outcomes. Students who utilized the ACCESS program displayed improvements in their behavioral, executive, emotional, academic and general life functioning.
For more information, training videos and published researched studies on the ACCESS program visit https://accessproject.uncg.edu.
