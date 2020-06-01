GREENSBORO, NC -- College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) Dean Bruce D. McClung announced today that the UNC Greensboro Concert and Lecture Series (UCLS) 2020-2021 season will be postponed, but the line-up will not be canceled.
Academy Award winner Geena Davis has already rescheduled her appearance to be part of the 2021-2022 season. Conversations are underway with the agents for writer Margaret Atwood , stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara , Metropolitan Art Museum curator Denise Murrell, soul singer/cellist Shana Tucker, and chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi Dean McClung says the decision to reschedule the season addresses public health concerns while preserving a stellar line-up of artists to bring to Greensboro:
“Because of the health and safety of our subscribers and patrons and restrictions on large gatherings of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision, with the support of Chancellor Gilliam and Provost Dunn, to suspend the University Concert and Lecture Series for a year.
This will be the first hiatus in the 108 years of this historic series. We look forward to welcoming back the community and sharing the artistry of world-class visual and performing artists during the 2021-2022 season.”
In addition to the public performances, UCLS also provides invaluable student masterclass opportunities with artists who are working at the highest levels of their disciplines and community engagement with area schools. Artistic Director Steve Haines says the series will be missed this year, but it was a necessary course of action:
“This was such a difficult decision, but a wise one. I think UNC Greensboro and CVPA are seen as leaders in the arts community, and postponing the season is what we should be doing right now under the circumstances. I am thankful for Dean mcclung’s decision to err on the side of safety for our students, faculty, staff, community, and the visiting artists. Our UCLS line-up is worth the wait!”
For information on new dates, visit ucls.uncg.edu . Updates on the remainder of the season will be posted as information becomes available. Season subscriptions purchased for 2020-2021 will be honored for 2021-2022.
Financial support for UCLS is provided by Presenting Sponsors Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. and The Cemala Foundation; Hospitality Sponsor Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels; and Underwriting Sponsor Well•Spring.
About UCLS
UNC Greensboro’s University Concert and Lecture Series is the oldest continuous concert and lecture series in the state of North Carolina. It began with Charles Duncan McIver, the University’s founder and first president, as an Entertainment Course in 1893–94, with a series of lectures by Greensboro locals and readings from Shakespeare by a traveling actor. Beginning in 1913 students were charged an annual concert-lecture fee to support concert and lecture programs, which were held at downtown theaters. These performances were moved on campus with the opening of the UNCG Auditorium in 1927 where they are still performed today. During the twentieth century, the University Concert and Lecture Series hosted such luminaries as Thomas Mann, Bertrand Russell, Robert Frost, Eleanor Roosevelt, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Wynton Marsalis, Isaac Stern, the San Francisco Opera, and the Hague Philharmonic. More recently, the Series has presented Maya Angelou, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Lily Tomlin, Chita Rivera, Audra McDonald, Herbie Hancock, and Emmylou Harris.
About CVPA
The College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) at UNC Greensboro is the premier and most comprehensive set of visual and performing arts programs in North Carolina with Schools of Art, Dance, Music, and Theatre. CVPA has been designated by the UNC System Board of Governors as an “area of distinction.” CVPA transforms lives by providing exceptional artistic and academic experiences
