Greensboro, NC – In a virtual ceremony this month, 18 students from the Bryan School of Business and Economics were inducted into the UNC Greensboro Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society.

Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in an undergraduate or master’s program at a school accredited by AACSB. Students must be highly ranked within their class and have a GPA of at least 3.7 (although requirements vary by academic year).

New members are:

Asheville, NC: Karl Knierim

Browns Summit, NC: Anna Vincent

Charlotte, NC: Radhika Goel

Fuquay Varina, NC: Katheline Gross

Greensboro, NC: Brantley Cooper, Cassidy Hodge, Parisa Motee, and Vani Supriya Mukthapuram

High Point, NC: Daisy Martinez-Villanueva

Jacksonville, NC: Cherish Matson

Jamestown, NC: Harshada Prabhu

Kernersville, NC: Michael Pennucci and Megan Allison

Lexington, NC: Jacob Gray

Stokesdale, NC: James Patton

Suffolk, VA: Ashley Bido

Summerfield, NC: John Czarnowski

Whiteville, NC: Elliyah Bell

