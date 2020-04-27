Greensboro, NC – In a virtual ceremony this month, 18 students from the Bryan School of Business and Economics were inducted into the UNC Greensboro Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society.
Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in an undergraduate or master’s program at a school accredited by AACSB. Students must be highly ranked within their class and have a GPA of at least 3.7 (although requirements vary by academic year).
New members are:
Asheville, NC: Karl Knierim
Browns Summit, NC: Anna Vincent
Charlotte, NC: Radhika Goel
Fuquay Varina, NC: Katheline Gross
Greensboro, NC: Brantley Cooper, Cassidy Hodge, Parisa Motee, and Vani Supriya Mukthapuram
High Point, NC: Daisy Martinez-Villanueva
Jacksonville, NC: Cherish Matson
Jamestown, NC: Harshada Prabhu
Kernersville, NC: Michael Pennucci and Megan Allison
Lexington, NC: Jacob Gray
Stokesdale, NC: James Patton
Suffolk, VA: Ashley Bido
Summerfield, NC: John Czarnowski
Whiteville, NC: Elliyah Bell
