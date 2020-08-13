UNCG to partner with Native American tribes, national organizations to increase access to literary resources for tribal children and families
Greensboro, N.C. (August 13, 2020) –A team of UNC Greensboro researchers, tribal nation leaders, and national community organizations have been awarded a $1.4 million Institute of Museum and Library Services grant to increase access to literacy resources and libraries for Native American children and families.
UNCG will partner with five Native American tribes – Crow, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Lumbee, Northern Cheyenne, and Santo Domingo Pueblo – and two national organizations, Head Start and Little Free Library. The goal of the three-year project is to break down existing barriers to literacy and improve reading scores among Native American youth by providing children and families who live in book deserts with brand-new, carefully selected, and culturally relevant books.
“This grant is a perfect example of a university coming alongside community partners and leveraging its expertise to study and address societal challenges. It’s a really beautiful synergy,” said Dr. Anthony Chow, associate professor in UNCG’s Department of Library and Information Science and principal investigator on the grant. “For me, this grant represents a lifetime achievement award. It’s a true privilege.”
The project, named “Reading Nation Waterfall,” is vital for several reasons:
- National fourth grade reading scores in the United States have increased for all racial/ethnic groups except American Indian/Alaskan Natives.
- Reading proficiency is the primary indicator for future academic success and quality of life.
- Reading from ages 0-5 is a foundational catalyst for brain and cognitive development.
The project team plans to distribute 35,000 books to the five tribal nations in the next three years, with distribution set to begin this fall. UNCG researchers will work closely with tribal leaders and partner with libraries and schools to implement new literacy programming, adhere to best practices, and develop a system framework so that the work can be replicated well beyond the grant.
The project is based on findings from a 2018-19 IMLS planning grant, in which the research team set up three Little Free Libraries in Blackfeet Nation and distributed over 1,000 books to the community. Researchers found that despite Blackfeet parents seeing the value of reading to the future of their children, many of those children, due to a complex and interconnected web of barriers, appear to be growing up inbook desertswith little access to books.
Native Americans experience high rates of poverty and unemployment. Schools, and in turn, school libraries, are often underfunded. Additionally, Native American cultures don’t have the same tradition of physical libraries located in communities; rather, they tend to have strong oral storytelling traditions.
The project reflects a significant paradigm shift for traditional community libraries. By placing Little Free Libraries in centrally located and convenient places – schools, grocery stores, Head Start programs, etc. – and by giving away librarian-curated new books instead of loaning them out, the team hopes to eliminate socioeconomic and physical barriers for Native American youth.
"We are excited to work with such nationally recognized partners on the Reading Nation Waterfall project, with Dr. Chow's leadership from UNC Greensboro along with Head Start's participation,” said Greig Metzger, Little Free Library Executive Director. “It is a great opportunity to participate in a robust, practical study to better understand how to improve literacy success in Native American communities. Little Free Library has supported Native American library installations through its Impact Library program, but never as part of a systemic framework that allows for comprehensive learning that this project provides. We look forward to participating and incorporating the learning in our efforts."
“Growing up in a tribal home you experience the benefits of family members telling you stories of how things happened – for example, ‘How the skunk got his tail’ or ‘Why the possum plays dead.’ Tribal people know the benefits of storytelling to the young children in close proximity (sitting on grandma's lap),” said Tina Routh, president of the National Indian Head Start Directors Association. “We appreciate the efforts of UNC Greensboro in recognizing the benefits of reading to young children and wanting to get books into tribal homes. We hope that this is only the beginning and that in the future more tribal programs will get the benefits of reading to children.”
For more information, visit myreadingnation.com or visit the project’s Facebook or Twitter.
About UNC Greensboro
Led by Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr., UNC Greensboro is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in NC with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members from 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Little Free Library
Little Free Library® (LFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and improves book access by fostering neighborhood book-exchange boxes around the world. LFL received the 2020 World Literacy Award from the World Literacy Foundation and has been recognized by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and others for its dedication to expanding book access for all. There are more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide, in all 50 states and in 108 countries; through them more than 165 million books have been shared. To learn more, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.
About National Indian Head Start Directors Association
To remain the leading voice for AIAN children in Head Start programs, the National Indian Head Start Directors Association strives to preserve and respect indigenous identity, while actively providing high-quality advocacy, leadership development, and professional growth opportunities to current and future early care and education leaders. Learn more at www.nihsda.org.
