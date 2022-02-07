UNC Greensboro Announces 110th Season of Concert and Lecture Series
GREENSBORO, NC -- UNC Greensboro’s Concert and Lecture Series, the longest running series of its kind in North Carolina, celebrates its 110th Season with an exciting line-up of world renowned artists.
During the 2022–2023 academic year, UCLS will present Winston Duke, star of the blockbuster Marvel Comics movie Black Panther; Joshua Bell, one of the most celebrated musicians of our time; Urban Bush Women, a dance company whose works weave contemporary dance, music, and text with history, culture, and spiritual traditions of the African Diaspora; The Indigo Girls, a folk-rock duo that has been the voice of a generation since its beginnings in Atlanta; and Seraph Brass, a dynamic ensemble drawing from a roster of America’s top female brass players.
Violinist Joshua Bell will perform in recital, and The Indigo Girls will perform with the Greensboro Symphony.
The season also includes Shaun Leonardo whose multidisciplinary art negotiates societalexpectations of manhood, namely definitions surrounding black and brown masculinities, along with its notions of achievement, collective identity, and experience of failure. This presentation is co-sponsored by the Falk Visiting Artist Program and is free to attend with registration.
Season subscriptions are available now, and single event tickets sales will begin 90 days prior to each event. Season subscriptions represent a 10% savings over individually purchased tickets and allow first choice of the best seats in the house. To purchase tickets, visit UCLS.UNCG.EDU.
UCLS 110th Season Schedule
Winston Duke
August 26, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
UNCG Auditorium
Joshua Bell in Recital
October 3, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
UNCG Auditorium
Shaun Leonardo
October 13, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
Weatherspoon Art Museum
Urban Bush Women
October 14, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
UNCG Auditorium
The Indigo Girls
January 13,2022 @ 8:00 PM
UNCG Auditorium
Seraphy Brass
March 24, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
Tew Recital Hall, UNCG Music Building
In keeping with the educational mission of the series, every artist in the UCLS line-up holds masterclasses or seminars with UNCG students, and thanks to The Cemala Foundation, some of these artists also work with K-12 students in the Guilford County Schools.
Financial support for the series is also provided by Presenting Sponsors Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. and The Cemala Foundation; Hospitality Sponsor Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels; Underwriting Sponsor Well•Spring; and Media Sponsor Our State magazine.
About the College of Visual and Performing Arts
The College of Visual and Performing Arts at UNC Greensboro is the premier and most comprehensive set of visual and performing arts programs in North Carolina with Schools of Art, Dance, Music, and Theatre. CVPA has been designated by the UNC System Board of Governor’s as an “area of distinction” which ties it directly to university’s strategic plan and enables it to leverage existing assets and resources. CVPA transforms lives by providing exceptional artistic and academic experiences.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 59 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more;.
