More than 3,000 students read at least 300 minutes
Greensboro, N.C. – GCS students kept their eyes on the prize during spring break, and it paid off. During the recent spring break, students were encouraged to continue reading and participate in a reading contest supported by Guilford County Schools, Greensboro Bound and Scuppernong Books.
Throughout GCS, 88 schools participated in the reading challenge. More than 3,000 students read at least 300 minutes and GCS students read more than one million minutes overall.
At the end of spring break, all students who read more than 300 minutes were entered into a raffle drawing with the opportunity for two to win the grand prize.
The winners were:
- Sebastian Kopp – Kernodle Middle
- Vernessa Jiggetts – Sedalia Elementary
Thirty-three other students were chosen to receive a $25 Scuppernong Books gift card.
Increasing reading proficiency is Goal I of the district’s Strategic Plan, and studies show that time spent reading helps build proficiency.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.