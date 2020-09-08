TOP PHOTO - Jermaine Artis, security officer at High Point University, was one of two recipients of this year’s Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 – Two High Point University staff members were awarded the annual Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award for their above and beyond service to students and families of the university. The award winners received a $5,000 check funded by the Kahn’s endowment.
Jermaine Artis, security officer, and Stephanie Brantley, educational technology specialist, received the recognition at this year’s virtual staff kick-off meeting. Artis has been with the university for 11 years. Brantley has been with the university for three years.
“We have an HPU family who learned that we give awards to faculty each year, and wanted to ensure that we also provided similar awards for our caring staff,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “I’m so grateful for the Kahn family who established this endowment. Jermaine and Stephanie have exemplified the values that our HPU faculty and staff are called upon to model for students each day.”
“I am humbled to be this year’s recipient of the Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award,” said Artis. “I am grateful to the Kahn family and their generous gift to invest in our dedicated HPU staff. I am very blessed each day to work at High Point University, and to be able to plant seeds of greatness in the hearts, minds, and souls of our HPU family.”
“It is truly a humbling experience to be nominated for and receive this award,” said Brantley. “These past six months have shown how much we can accomplish working together. I greatly appreciate the Kahn family’s support for staff as we ensure that HPU is an extraordinary place to work and learn.”
In 2018, the Kahn family and University Business Magazine of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, established the Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award to honor two HPU employees who provide dedicated service to the campus community and live out the university’s mission to provide students with an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.
Ken Kahn graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree and from Harvard University with a law degree. He is president of LRP Media Group, a multimillion-dollar global media company serving education and business professionals, which he started in 1977. In 2018, LRP Media Group acquired University Business, a multimedia resource that provides cutting-edge coverage of education news, technology, academics, facilities management, security, financial services, policy, profiles and opinion. Ken serves on various boards, including the HPU Board of Trustees, and has been honored by many business and civic organizations for his involvement. In “Florida Trend’s” annual issue, “Florida 500,” Ken was recognized as one of the most influential business leaders in the state of Florida. Jana Shellington Kahn graduated magna cum laude from Temple University with a bachelor of business administration in human relations and management, and currently serves as chief marketing officer with LRP Media Group.
