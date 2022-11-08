NOVEMBER 8, 2022– Greensboro College and USA Triathlon are pleased to announce two athletes from the women’s triathlon team will compete in the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship this week in Tempe, AZ.
Head Coach Karen Buxton says seniors Alex Prillaman and Sophia Walter qualified last month at the Regionals at Smith Mountain Lake, VA. Walter comes to Greensboro College from Rocky Mount, VA, and Walter from Walldurn, Germany and is majoring in special education.
Coach Buxton is thrilled to see the athletes competing at this high of a level during their first season of competition. " It is amazing to see how these athletes have developed over this short season: from barely able to swim 25 meters to conquering open water swims of 2000 meters; from cycling in running shoes on platform pedals to mastering cycling shoes and clip pedals, flying mounts and dismounts, and from just casual running to racing 5k’s. They are triathletes.”
Competition begins Nov. 12 in Tempe, and the team leaves Greensboro on Nov. 9.
This is the first season for the Pride’s newly formed women’s triathlon team, Greensboro College’s 19th intercollegiate varsity sport. For more information on the Greensboro College Triathlon Team, please visit www.greensborocollegesports.com.
