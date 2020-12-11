The Music Educator Award recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the field of music education
Greensboro, N.C.– In a few short weeks not only Guilford County Schools (GCS), but the world could be singing the praises of a GCS music educator after winning a GRAMMY award. GCS is home to two of the top 10 finalists for the GRAMMY Music Educator Award.
Guilford County Schools is the only school system in the country to have more than one educator as a finalist. GCS also had three quarterfinalists for the GRAMMY award before the field was narrowed to 10.
What makes this accomplishment even more mind-blowing is not only are these two teachers from the same school system, they are from the same school: Northwest High.
The two educators are:
- Donny Walter, the orchestra director at Northwest High
- Brian McMath, the band director at Northwest High
“Brian and Donny are among the highest quality teachers with whom I’ve ever had the privilege to collaborate,” said Nathan Street, Guilford County Schools director of fine arts. “To have not one but two music educators from GCS among the 10 finalists from nearly 2,000 nominees is nothing short of amazing. This further demonstrates that GCS Arts is a national leader in public school arts education providing a world class arts education experience for our students.”
More than 1,989 initial nominations were submitted from all 50 states.
The GCS finalists were also recognized nationally earlier this week on CBS This Morning.
According to a release from the Recording Academy GRAMMY Museum “The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.”
Each year, one person is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The eighth annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
The winner will be announced on GRAMMY Week. The GRAMMY Awards will be on Jan. 31, 2021.
Or a list of all the finalists and to see the release from Recording Academy GRAMMY Museum click here.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.