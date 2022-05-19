Truist Supports Return of Blue Star Museum Program at Kaleideum
Annual Fund Gift Supports Free Admission for Military Families
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MAY 16, 2022) — Truist Financial Corporation has made a $12,500 annual gift to Kaleideum in support of the Blue Star Museums program, which provides military families free admission to Kaleideum during the summer months.
“We are pleased to partner with Kaleideum and the Blue Star Museums program to honor the individuals who are serving our country,” said Brent Waddell, Truist Winston-Salem Market President. “It is a way that we can show our gratitude for the many sacrifices made by veterans in all military branches.”
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America offering free admission to the nation’s currently-serving military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve. The 2022 Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, 2022 and ends on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022.
“The Blue Star Museums program enables Kaleideum to express our appreciation for the nation’s military and their families, while acknowledging the hardships that come with that service,” said Kaleideum Executive Director Elizabeth Dampier. “We are thrilled that Truist has partnered with us in supporting this endeavor to thank military families for their service.”
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more. Military families can plan their summer move or vacation around visits to Blue Star Museums, as well as explore new places in their community with outings to local Blue Star Museums. There is no limit to how many museums a family can visit during the summer.
The program began in an effort to improve the quality of life for active duty military families, especially focusing on the approximately 2 million children who have had at least one parent deployed since 2001. Blue Star Museums offers families a chance to visit cultural attractions this summer when many will have limited resources and time together. Participation in the program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as Active Duty and Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating in Blue Star Museum. Visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums for a complete list of participating organizations.
About Truist
Truist is a purpose-driven financial services company, formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Truist services clients in a number of high-growth markets in the country, offering a wide range of financial services.
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
