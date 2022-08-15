Triad Goodwill Receives Grant from the AT&T Foundation for Digital Skills Training Programs
Triad Goodwill awarded $25,000 grant to aid local job-seekers with free digital skills training
GREENSBORO, NC – AT&T, which connects people through technology, is helping Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) connect people to the future by overcoming the digital divide.
A $25,000 contribution from the AT&T Foundation will help underwrite the Triad Goodwill Virtual Services Program and Digital Skills Training.
“We are thrilled that the AT&T Foundation continues to invest in the future of our community. As people gain basic digital skills, there is significantly increased access to the opportunities that come with those skills,” shared Jessica Schultz, vice president of Career Development Services at Triad Goodwill.
“We advocate for digital equity and inclusion through accessible training to ensure that community members can navigate digital tools successfully. Training and development focused on digital skills is critical for many employees to advance in their careers and to fully engage in an increasingly digital economy,” explained Richard Vance, learning and outcomes manager at Triad Goodwill.
Vance is responsible for developing and instructing digital skills programming. The grant will assist with funding these classes and future curriculum for Triad Goodwill’s Digital Skills program and Virtual Services.
“The stakes for closing the digital divide are incredibly high, and it is imperative that we work together as a community to remove barriers to opportunity for children and families,” said Mike Walker, regional director of external affairs. “Sometimes a barrier may be access to high-speed broadband and, at AT&T, we are working hard to do our part to bring broadband to all Americans. Another barrier can be digital literacy. We are pleased to support the work of Triad Goodwill in helping make a difference for individuals and families throughout the region.”
The Triad Goodwill Career Center holds a multitude of no-cost and low-cost job training classes, workshops, and certificate programs. Schedules and registration information is updated weekly and can be found at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/. Programs available include Digital Skills training (various classes and subjects), HVAC Certification, CDL Training, Social Media Marketing, and Construction Core training.
Representatives from the AT&T Foundation will present Triad Goodwill with the grant on Thursday, August 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Those interested in attending from the media should contact Christine Gillies, at cgillies@triadgoodwill.org for more information on the event.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 1,753 people in the community and helped place 350 workers into competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.