High Point, N.C. (Jan. 25, 2021) – City of High Point employees Trevor Spencer and Robby Stone have accepted new roles within the City.
On Jan. 17, 2021, Stone transitioned into the Deputy Public Services Director position, and Spencer becomes the Engineering Services Director Feb. 1, 2021.
As Engineering Services Director, Spencer will oversee planning, design and inspection of engineering projects in the City and provide engineering support and services to internal City departments. Additionally, he will review and approve of privately developed subdivisions and site work and provide oversight and project management for capital improvement projects.
As Deputy Public Services Director, Stone now assists the director in planning, organizing, directing and assisting with the supervision of the department while having primary oversight over stormwater, streets, cemetery, landfill, environmental services, material recycling and composting, as well as other public services projects and programs as assigned by the director. He will also oversee water and sewer divisions and projects as requested.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
