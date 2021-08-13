GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2021) – The City’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting 6-7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 18. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom. The meeting ID is 967 7312 6553 and the passcode is 653492. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592
The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the Human Rights Department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The Task force examines rules, policies, and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For more information, call 336-373-2038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.