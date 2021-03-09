GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2021) – Thrive GSO, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, will present a free virtual program “Fines, Fees and Driver’s License Loss” from noon to 1:30 pm, Wednesday, March 24. Join via Zoom, using Meeting ID 928 8575 5139 and passcode 546805, or by phone at 312-626-6799 to learn more about the impact of losing a driver’s license, racial inequities within the system, and how Guilford County is doing compared to other counties across the state. Registration is optional to receive email reminders.
Featured speakers include Sam Cone from the NC Equal Access to Justice Commission, Laura Holland and Quisha Mallette, Staff Attorneys from the Fair Chance Criminal Justice program, with the NC Justice Center, and Leila Lewis with You Can Vote, explaining voting rights for those people with a criminal record.
Thrive GSO is a City-sponsored hub for individuals, advocates, organizations and agencies concerned with raising awareness about and addressing the issues surrounding criminal records to include expunction, housing, employment, voting and education.
