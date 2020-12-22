GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – As part of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s historic donation to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, three of the university’s colleges have partnered to provide new full scholarships that will be available to eligible students starting next fall, delivering immediate impact for Scott’s visionary investment.
The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Education and the College of Health and Human Sciences are using a portion of Scott’s $45 million contribution to the university to establish the February One Scholars program.
The program is named for the day in 1960 that four N.C. A&T students energized a national sit-in movement by refusing to leave a segregated lunch counter in downtown Greensboro without being served. The A&T Four are feted annually at the university’s Feb. 1 celebration and honored in numerous ways across the university.
February One Scholars awards will cover tuition, related fees, room and board, and participation in University Honors Program activities and enrichment. The awards will be renewable for four years, provided the student maintains satisfactory academic progress to remain in the program.
“Through the generosity of MacKenzie Scott’s incredible gift, we can ensure that more high-achieving scholars will receive the opportunity to pursue their education at our university,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “These scholarships speak to the guiding principles behind Ms. Scott’s philanthropy and demonstrate our continued commitment to academic excellence. Ultimately, they will benefit the communities we serve as our graduates produce innovative solutions to global challenges and move into those communities as leaders.”
A&T has promised to use Scott’s award to fund programs such as the February One Scholars that promote and encourage academic achievement, civic responsibility and engagement, preparation for the workplace and student success.
Each college will be awarded five February One Scholars per freshman class, beginning with the fall 2021 class.
Students who want to apply for the February One Scholars program must be incoming freshmen planning to enroll in the upcoming fall semester, carry a minimum weighted 3.75 cumulative GPA, be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, submit an application for admission to A&T, and demonstrate exceptional characteristics of leadership and service. They also must hold a minimum scholastic score of 1270 on the SAT or 27 on the ACT, though the tests are optional for the fall 2021 applicants.
A&T attracts the nation’s top college-bound students, including those named Cheatham-White Scholars and Dowdy Scholars. The addition of February One Scholars aligns with the university’s mission to advance knowledge through scholarly exchange and transform society with exceptional teaching, learning, discovery and community engagement.
For more information about the February One Scholars program, including how to apply, email the University Honors Program at ncathonors@ncat.edu.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
