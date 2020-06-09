Winston-Salem, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Police Foundation announced three students of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System (WS/FCS) students’ recipients of its inaugural scholarship. The scholarships were awarded in three categories – General Community, Millennial Scholars Program and the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent. Students were selected through an application and objective review process and awarded a one-time disbursement of $1,000.
Abigail Herrera-Leal (In Orange) of Robert B. Glenn High School, Najashi Belcher (TOP PHOTO) of Walkertown High School and Alyson Thompson (In Green) of the Early College of Forsyth were awarded the following scholarships respectively, General Community, Millennial Scholars Program and the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent.
“The Winston-Salem Police Foundation is pleased to award these three inaugural scholarships in what will become an annual occurrence,” said Barry Rountree, President of the Winston-Salem Police Foundation. “The scholarship program is just one of the many ways the Winston-Salem Police Foundation continues to fulfill its mission of building meaningful relationships between the law enforcement community and the youth of our city.”
Abigail Herrera-Leal is graduating with a 4.21 GPA and will be attending the Lloyd International Honors College at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Abigail is the daughter of Norma Leal-Grauaro. Najashi Belcher will graduate with a 4.42 GPA and has plans to attend the University of San Francisco to study business administration and management. During his time at Walkertown High School, he served on the WS/FCS Key Stakeholder Strategic Planning Team. Najashi is the son of Nathen and Chrystal Belcher. He was awarded the Millennial Scholars Program Scholarship, which is currently active at Carver High School and Hall-Woodward Elementary School in addition to Walkertown High School.
The recipient of the Winston-Salem Police Department Dependent Scholarship is Alyson Thompson, daughter of Chief Catrina Thompson and retired Assistant Chief Alonzo Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department. Thompson is graduating from the Early College of Forsyth with a 4.74 GPA and serving as the Salutatorian of her class. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall.
