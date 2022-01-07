The Yadkin Arts Council opens their Junior Appalachian Musicians Enrollment for Spring of 2022
Registration is open to school age students looking to play Guitar and Mandolin
(Yadkinville, NC) –The Yadkin Arts Council announces the start of another semester of the Yadkinville Junior Appalachian Musicians Program beginning February 1, 2022. This North Carolina Arts Council funded program teaches school aged students of all levels how to play Appalachian instruments in a group setting rather than one on one.
To give a vision of what this looks like; on Tuesday afternoons from 4-6pm, the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center comes alive as sounds of the next generation of old-time and bluegrass musicians fills the campus. Students as young 3rd graders and as old as seniors in high school gather together in small groups wielding mandolins and guitars to participate in weekly lessons and Jam sessions.
The Yadkinville Junior Appalachian Musician program features: special field trips, lessons taught by professionals, enrichment in which students learn Appalachian history and music, music theory, and other skills applicable to their lessons. Semester showcases, where students get the opportunity to perform on the Willingham Theater stage, are held at the end of each semester. Most importantly, this program provides a safe place where students are encouraged to socialize and come into their own.
To register for this program or for any questions, call 336.679.2941 or email Erika@yadkinarts.org.
Additional Information
When: Tuesdays starting February 1, 2022 from 4-6pm
Cost: $75 per semester/15+ sessions of classes, plus additional field trips, showcases, and more.
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
For more information: Call 336.679.2941, visit us at yadkinarts.org/junior-appalachian-musicians, or email Erika@yadkinarts.org.
About Junior Appalachian Musicians Inc.
We envision a world in which all children have the opportunity to experience community through the joy of participating in traditional mountain music together.
Our mission is to provide communities with the tools and support they need to teach children to play and dance to traditional old time and bluegrass music.
We believe that children who are actively engaged in traditional mountain music are more connected and better prepared to strengthen their communities for future generations. www.jamkids.org
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios. www.yadkinarts.org
