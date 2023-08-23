The Yadkin Arts Council opens their Junior Appalachian Musicians Enrollment for Fall of 2023
Registration is open to school-age students to play Guitar, Mandolin, Banjo, & Upright Bass
(Yadkinville, NC) – Registration is now open for the Yadkin Arts Council Junior Appalachian Musicians Program. Classes will begin September 12, 2023. This North Carolina Arts Council funded program teaches school aged students of all levels how to play Appalachian instruments in a group setting rather than one on one.
Each Tuesday afternoon, from 4-6pm, the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center comes alive as sounds of the next generation of old-time and bluegrass musicians fills the campus. School age students (3rd grade and up) gather together in small groups to participate in weekly lessons and Jam sessions featuring instruction in banjo, guitar, mandolin, and the upright bas..
In addition to weekly instrument lessons, the Yadkinville Junior Appalachian Musician program features enrichment sessions in which students learn Appalachian history and music, music theory, and other skills applicable to their lessons. Semester showcases, where students get the opportunity to perform on the Willingham Theater stage, are held at the end of each semester.
New students can call 336.679.2941 or email info@yadkinarts.org for more information and for help with registration.
Additional Information
When: Tuesdays: September 12 thru December 19, 2023 from 4-6pm
Cost: $75 per semester
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
For more information: Call: 336.679.2941 / email: info@yadkinarts.org / visit: www.yadkinarts.org
About Junior Appalachian Musicians Inc.
We envision a world in which all children have the opportunity to experience community through the joy of participating in traditional mountain music together. Our mission is to provide communities with the tools and support they need to teach children to play and dance to traditional old time and bluegrass music. We believe that children who are actively engaged in traditional mountain music are more connected and better prepared to strengthen their communities for future generations. For more information, check out jamkids.org.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
